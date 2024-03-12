Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

News

Unpredictable environmental changes mean solar irradiance fluctuations, study finds

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Adani commissions 1GW at Khavda PV park, world’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

BrightNight and ACEN to develop 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines

News

Japan Climate Transition Bond supports perovskite solar and battery storage R&D

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarEdge and Swedish council sign agriPV pilot partnership

News

Enerfín powers 128MWp solar PV plant in Colombia, country’s first over 20MW capacity

News

Primergy raises US$588 million in funding for 408MWac Ash Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas

News

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Eldorado project is developed in partnership with energy Tenaska and expected to come online at some point in 2024. Image: Sol Systems

US solar company Sol Systems has secured US$250 million towards the construction of its 189MW Eldorado solar PV project in the state of Illinois.

Financing for the project was issued by financing partners Monarch Private Capital, the National Bank of Canada, ING Bank, National Australia Bank, Comerica Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. First Citizens Bank – another US institution – acquired Silicon Valley Bank in March 2023 after the latter collapsed and triggered concerns over the US community solar assets it had played a large part in financing.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Located in Saline County, the Eldorado project will deploy “US-made solar panels and racking” – the modules are likely those that Sol Systems signed for earlier this month with major Chinese silicon-based solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, which recently began operations at a 5GW tunnel oxide pssivated contact (TOPCon) module production facility in Texas. The modules will be produced at Canadian Solar’s Texas factory and support Sol Systems’ 2024-25 project pipeline.

The Eldorado project is developed in partnership with energy Tenaska and expected to come online at some point in 2024.

In February 2022, Sol Systems bought a 540MW portfolio of Illinois PV projects from fellow solar developer Arevon Energy. The portfolio consisted of three projects, each reportedly representing 180MW of capacity, and was due to be developed with Tenaska. The transaction did not name the projects, so it is inconclusive whether the Eldorado site was one of them.

Sol Systems said that the site will incorporate pollinator habitat and biodiversity measures, like planting wildflowers and grasslands, to support the surrounding ecosystem.

Earlier this month the company inked a deal with technology giant Google to procure and invest in solar and energy storage projects across the US to support Google’s operations.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
finance, illinois, pv power plants, sol systems, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

QW Solar Technology – Emerging HJT player’s crucial partnerships

News, Features, Interviews

Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

News

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

News

Texas, California, Florida lead 2023 US solar installations

News

Solar manufacturers responsible for module recycling in EU

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024