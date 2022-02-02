Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sol Systems buys 540MW of Illinois solar projects from Arevon Energy

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Sol Systems buys 540MW of Illinois solar projects from Arevon Energy

News

Indiana Michigan Power proposes 2GW+ of renewables under latest IRP, includes 60MW of battery storage

News

Solar ‘begins to soar’ in Europe as generation jumps 27% in two years – Ember

News

Stem to unlock ‘significant value’ in renewables software solutions after closing AlsoEnergy deal

News

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

News

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

News

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

News

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

News

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An operational solar project from Arevon in California. Image: Arevon Energy.

US solar developer Sol Systems has acquired a 540MW portfolio of PV plants in Illinois from renewable asset manager Arevon Energy.

Comprising three plants, each with a capacity of 180MWdc, the portfolio will be owned and operated by Sol Systems, which will work alongside energy company Tenaska to develop and construct the projects.

“This acquisition begins Sol Systems’ significant expansion into utility-scale solar development in Illinois,” said Patty Rollin, Sol Systems’ senior vice president of utility-scale solar development.

The developer last year formed a strategic partnership with KKR, as the investment firm pledged to commit up to US$1 billion to acquire shovel-ready projects, helping fund Sol Systems’ development of contracted renewables storage assets across North America.

Its expansion in Illinois comes after the state passed legislation last year that will commit it to reaching 50% renewables by 2040 and 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045. The bill is expected to support the construction of more than 4GW of utility-scale PV and 5.8GW of rooftop and community solar by 2030, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Arevon Energy was created last year when Capital Dynamics span out its US clean energy infrastructure arm and merged it with asset management firm Arevon.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
arevon energy, illinois, project acquisition, sol systems, tenaska, us solar

Read Next

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

February 2, 2022
Canada-headquartered solar manufacturer Heliene will supply up to 250MW of its modules to commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developer Altus Power as part of a new strategic partnership between the companies.

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

February 1, 2022
A new sales initiative from Maxeon Solar Technologies focused on the US commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market will see the company provide its interdigitated back contact (IBC) modules alongside a performance assurance product from Omnidian.

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

January 27, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has tripled its US development pipeline to 31GW through the US$650 million acquisition of clean power developer Urban Grid.

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

January 27, 2022
Tesla’s solar installations jumped 68% in 2021 to 345MW despite a slight dip in additions year-on-year during the fourth quarter.

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

January 26, 2022
The CEO of US utility NextEra Energy has said that while he thinks it is “more likely than not” that the clean energy piece of the country's Build Back Better (BBB) bill gets acted on this year, the company doesn’t need policy support included in the legislation to achieve its targets.

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

January 25, 2022
Regulators in Nevada have paved the way for two solar-storage hybrid projects to replace a legacy coal power plant in the US state, approving their sale to utility NV Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Bifacial exemption set to remain under new US Section 201 tariffs, reports suggest

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021