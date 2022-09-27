Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

NextEra’s brings online 485MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
China had 2.7 million solar jobs last year. Image: Mariana Proenca via Unsplash.

Nearly a third of all renewable technologies employment came from the solar PV industry in 2021, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The solar industry added 300,000 jobs in 2021 to reach 4.3 million and continues to account for the largest share of employment among renewables technologies.

Released in collaboration with the International Labour Organization, the report shows that China, the leading manufacturer of PV equipment and largest solar installation market, increased its share from 58% in 2020 to 63% of PV employment worldwide, totalling some 2.7 million jobs. Manufacturing activities accounted for 1.6 million PV jobs in China.

While the US recovered from a dip in 2020 and rose to 255,000 workers last year, a 9% increase, Japan continues to reduce its workforce in the solar industry with an estimated 151,000 jobs in 2021, down from 220,000 in 2020.

Japan lost its third position to the booming Indian market, which recorded 217,000 jobs in the solar industry last year.

Also in the top ten countries for solar employment – which together accounted for 87% of the global total – last year were Bangladesh, Brazil, Poland, Germany, Vietnam and Australia, according to IRENA.

A recent report from trade body SolarPower Europe indicated that Poland had the largest solar workforce in Europe, ahead of Germany, despite not being the largest regional market in terms of installed capacity.

Reflecting the region’s dominance in solar manufacturing and strong deployment figures, Asia accounted for 79% of the world’s PV jobs in 2021. It was followed by the Americas with 7.7% (down from its 9% in 2020), Europe up from 6% in 2020 to 6.6% (with the EU accounting for 5.5%) and the rest of the world (4.9%).

“To secure jobs and other socioeconomic benefits worldwide, more countries across the globe need to pursue policies to boost their domestic capabilities,” said Francesco La Camera, IRENA director-general and Guy Ryder, ILO director-general.

Furthermore, the report outlined “encouraging” advances made in workforce gender equity, with the solar industry faring better than the renewable energy sector as a whole, but more remains to be done to boost women’s participation at all levels of the sector, according to the report.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, international labour organization, international renewable energy agency, irena, jobs, solar employment, solar jobs, us solar

Read Next

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

September 27, 2022
Tongwei has announced plans to sign an investment agreement to develop a 25GW high-efficiency PV module manufacturing base in China

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

September 26, 2022
A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will invest US$12 million to acquire a 20% stake in Caelux Corporation, a California-based company working on perovskite solar technology.

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

September 23, 2022
Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity added last year, with 182GW deployed, a 25% increase on 2020, according to a report from BloombergNEF (BNEF).
PV Tech Premium

Drivers of community solar in the US

September 23, 2022
Community solar in the US is projected to grow substantially over the next decade and represents a means of expanding access to underserved communities who are being left out of the energy transition. Sean Rai-Roche explores the drivers of community solar and what obstacles need to be overcome to support its rollout.

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Editors' Blog, Features

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

News

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
© Solar Media Limited 2022