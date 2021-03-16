Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

News

TZS targeting 55GW of 210mm mono wafer capacity by end of 2021

News

Masdar and Ethiopia sign agreement to develop 500MW of solar

News

FPL files four-year rate proposal enabling 894MW of solar development

News

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Powertis breaks ground on two solar parks in Brazil totalling 225MW

News

Spain’s Canary Islands to host 255MW of new solar PV

News

Amazon enters Singapore’s solar market

News

PODCAST: US Energy Secretary Granholm’s to-do list, and why are solar prices rising?

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Trina Solar

Three Californian utilities have proposed changes in order to “modernise” the US state’s net metering policy, prompting a backlash from solar campaigners.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE) brought forward a joint proposal on Monday (15 March) that would add monthly customer service and maintenance costs to California’s current net metering system for new adopters of residential solar systems.

The Proposal

The state’s existing program, NEM 2.0, allows solar power owners to save credits they are entitled to from excess energy over the course of the year. However, the utilities have put forward a successor to the current scheme, which will apply to new solar customers from November 2021. The new proposal, NEM 3.0, would see customers balancing their accounts each month.

It also includes a monthly grid charge for customers to pay for “maintaining, operating and improving the grid”, as well as a monthly fee to cover customer service and support. Customers who do not use solar pay for grid services, but under the current rules, those who do adopt solar can offset those costs by exporting energy to the grid. The new charge, the proposal said, would ensure “equity” for Californians who do not adopt solar energy.

Net metering is widely used in the US to incentivise households to adopt residential solar, paying them for any power they feed back into the grid from their own rooftop installations, but they often provoke conflict between energy companies and utilities. California’s own net metering system was first implemented in 1995, but was revised in 2016 after a wave of mass residential solar power adoption across the state. CPUC voted to continue net metering in its modified form, NEM 2.0, in January 2016, a move that was praised by campaigners at the time. Today, more than one million homes and businesses in California have their own solar installations.

The utilities said in their proposal that the existing NEM 2.0 system is “more generous than it needs to be”, raises electricity prices for non-solar customers, and does not provide enough compensation for lower-income households. As a result, one proposal for NEM 3.0 is to reduce fixed charges for low-income households looking to install solar panels. The California Pubic Utilities’ Commission is expected to make a decision on the new policy by the third quarter of this year.

In a statement, the utilities said that rooftop solar customers “do not pay their full share for use of the grid that they rely on or for state-mandated, public policy programs that support energy efficiency or lower-income customers.”

Backlash from campaigners

The proposals have sparked a fierce backlash from solar industry campaigners, and more than 920 people have already signed a petition to California governor Gavin Newsom protesting the utilities’ proposals. The California Solar & Storage Association filed its own proposal on Monday, which said that modifying NEM would “shift the ground beneath local business, affect job roles, and reverberate beyond the state’s borders.”

In a statement this week, Dave Rosenfeld, executive director of the Solar Rights Alliance, dismissed the utilities’ suggestion that NEM disproportionately benefits wealthier Californians.

“Half of California’s rooftop solar is found in working and middle-class neighbourhoods,” Rosenfeld said.

Net metering in California is lowering electricity costs and “making it possible for more families to access the savings, resilience and other benefits of solar power”, he said.

“Voters of all backgrounds want to continue that progress. They know the utilities do not have their best interests in mind.”

An open letter to governor Newsom from campaign group Save California Solar claimed that the utilities’ NEM 3.0 policy could make rooftop solar “5 times more expensive than it is today”.

Around 40 states have a net metering policy, including Nevada and Illinois, where a utility’s attempt to block full net metering for new solar customers was branded “unlawful” by campaigners, and ultimately voted down by the state’s Commerce Commission last year. The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) also dismissed a petition last July which called for net metering policies to come under federal jurisdiction.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california public utility commision, california solar, nem, NEM 2.0, NEM 3.0, net metering, public utilities commission

Read Next

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

March 4, 2021
The US’ largest floating solar farm has been completed in the city of Healdsburg, California.

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

February 24, 2021
A round-up of solar industry news from across the US, including updates from National Grid Renewables, Capital Dynamics, CenterPoint and the state of California.

Leeward targeting competitive scale from First Solar 10GW pipeline

February 8, 2021
Renewable energy company Leeward is backing its acquisition of First Solar's 10GW project pipeline to allow it to compete within the US' solar landscape.

US solar sector welcomes tax clarity in Massachusetts climate bill

January 5, 2021
New bill outlining new renewable energy standards and solar tax incentives for Massachusetts welcomed by solar industry trade bodies.

Victory for Illinois campaigners after ‘unlawful’ net metering policy rejected

December 4, 2020
The Illinois Commerce Commission voted 4-1 on Wednesday (3 December) to overturn a utility company's decision to block new solar customers from accessing credit through net metering.

US ROUND-UP: Duke unveils ‘next generation net metering’, Maxeon bolsters leadership team

September 17, 2020
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, as Duke Energy unveils what it has described as “next generation net metering” in South Carolina and more details emerge of Sunpower spin-off Maxeon’s top table.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer