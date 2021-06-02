Solar Media
News

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

News

LONGi toasts new p-type TOPCon and commercial heterojunction cell efficiency records

News

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News
Image: 5B

Australian 'plug and play' solar manufacturer 5B has secured AU$12 million (US$9.27 million) to expand into new renewables markets.

Malcom Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia, and Smart Energy Council director Simon Holmes à Court have invested in the company through a pre-Series B funding round, which was led by existing backers Fortune 500 company AES Corporation and investment manager Artesian Venutre Capital.

5B said it will use the capital to establish a new headquarters in Sydney, fast-track the release of its range of Maverick fast-deployable solar products and launch new business operations in the US, Chile and India.

The company's Maverick solution is comprised of module mounts arranged in a concertina shape at a 10 degree tilt. They are pre-fabricated in a factory before being rapidly deployed on site. The company claims that the system can be deployed much faster than traditional solar arrays.

5B launched its Series B funding round late last year, with plans to fuel its global expansion. The company said in a statement that the round ended in April "fully funded and over-subscribed".

The company closed a AU$12 million Series A investment round last July that had sourced financing from investors including AES.

aes corporation, australia solar, plug-and-play module, solar manufacturing

