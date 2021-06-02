Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

Image: 5B

Australian ‘plug and play’ solar manufacturer 5B has secured AU$12 million (US$9.27 million) to expand into new renewables markets.

Malcom Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia, and Smart Energy Council director Simon Holmes à Court have invested in the company through a pre-Series B funding round, which was led by existing backers Fortune 500 company AES Corporation and investment manager Artesian Venutre Capital.

5B said it will use the capital to establish a new headquarters in Sydney, fast-track the release of its range of Maverick fast-deployable solar products and launch new business operations in the US, Chile and India.

The company’s Maverick solution is comprised of module mounts arranged in a concertina shape at a 10 degree tilt. They are pre-fabricated in a factory before being rapidly deployed on site. The company claims that the system can be deployed much faster than traditional solar arrays.

5B launched its Series B funding round late last year, with plans to fuel its global expansion. The company said in a statement that the round ended in April “fully funded and over-subscribed”.

The company closed a AU$12 million Series A investment round last July that had sourced financing from investors including AES.