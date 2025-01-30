EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

EDF said that Photowatt was losing between €20-30 million per year, according to a statement given to AFP.

Carbon’s plan aimed to integrate Photowatt into its solar PV manufacturing project in France. In its proposed acquisition, the startup pledged to invest €40 million to build a module assembly plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 500MW.

But the collapse of the deals means EDF Renewables has now closed down the Photowatt plant in Bourgoin-Jallieu, in eastern France, near the city of Lyon.

Photowatt was founded in 1979 as a spin-off from Dutch conglomerate Philips to research PV cells. Across the decades, the company manufactured solar wafers, cells and modules with an annual nameplate capacity of 200MW, according to the company’s website. The company became a subsidiary of EDF Renewables in 2012.

Its demise signifies a further chapter in the ongoing struggles faced by European PV manufacturers struggling to compete with cheaper modules from Asian producers.