Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

Iberdrola halts investments in some renewable energy projects in Spain

News

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

News

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

News

UK developer plots 1GW of solar on retired coal sites

News

Meyer Burger to set up 400MW module manufacturing plant in the US

News

Soltec reaches record order backlog, warns of logistics disruptions

News

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

Glass prices have risen once again, while polysilicon prices have risen by 9% in the last week alone. Image: Trina Solar.

Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

In an open letter seen by PV Tech, LONGi Green Energy, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, JA Solar and Risen Energy have warned that owing to soaring materials and logistics prices, many signed orders will result in “serious losses” and “seriously endanger the… sustainable development of the industry”.

The price of polysilicon has been a near constant thorn in the side of solar cell and module manufacturers this year, and this week prices leapt up by a further 9% after the Chinese government ordered silicon metal refineries to shutter amidst a deepening power crisis in the country.

Today’s letter also references an 18.2% jump in solar glass prices and a 35% increase in the cost of adhesive films year-on-year felt last year, while the cost of modules have only risen by a comparatively modest 9% over the course of 2021.

As a result, the module majors have warned that the development of the industry is now at crisis point, and have jointly called for four solutions they deem critical to the future health of the sector.

While the companies have stressed they are collectively coordinating resources in order to stabilise supply, they have called upon relevant state departments in China and beyond to help stem a rush of installations forecast for Q4, the quarter when China historically installs the most solar owing to deployment cut-off deadlines.

Furthermore, the manufacturers have implored customers to delay projects if possible, with capacity utilisation rates currently falling below 70% across the board.

The five have also called upon relevant PV industry associations and other bodies to more closely monitor upstream and downstream production capacity to assist planning production capacities in advance and strike more of a balance between upstream and downstream supply and demand.

The letter has also stressed the need for all parties involved in the manufacture of solar panels to collaborate more closely.

Read Next

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

September 30, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has delayed its decision regarding a potential investigation into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar imports while it requests more information from petitioners.

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

September 30, 2021
Polysilicon prices have risen by 8.6% to RMB230/kg (US$35.3/kg) this week following a power crisis in China that has seen the government order silicon metal producers to curb their operations.

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

September 29, 2021
The US should aim for solar to account for 30% of the country’s electricity generation by 2030, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which has raised its previous target due to the growing urgency to tackle the climate crisis.

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

September 29, 2021
Solar wafer provider Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to collaborate with parent company TCL Technology on a solar cell plant in Malaysia.  

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

September 29, 2021
US Senator Jon Ossoff’s proposed Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA) has gathered strong political support as the country’s solar market braces for a potentially seismic decision from the US Department of Commerce (DOC).

JinkoSolar setting up 7GW ingot and wafer plant in Vietnam

September 27, 2021
Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar is investing US$500 million to set up a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Vietnam that will supply its cell and module plants in the US and Malaysia.

Most Read

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

News

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

News

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

UK developer plots 1GW of solar on retired coal sites

News

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News

