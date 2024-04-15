Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

News

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

News

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world’s energy markets

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

PNE sells 240MW solar project in South Africa to NOA Group

News

EU adopts rules requiring solar installations and zero emissions in buildings

News

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

News

India adds 15GW of new solar capacity in twelve months to March 2024

News

US Department of Interior continues renewables expansion on public land

News

Carbon reduction in solar panel production

Guest Blog, Features

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Features, Featured Articles
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Manufacturing sustainability offers significant environmental and economic long-term benefits. Image: NexWafe

A shift of focus within the solar manufacturing industry towards sustainability across the entire supply chain is essential, according to the CEO of German wafer producer NexWafe.

In a guest article published today on PV Tech, Davor Sutija, CEO of Freiburg-based NexWafe, said the reshoring of critical manufacturing steps – especially polysilicon and wafers – “intersects with environmental considerations” and also offers long-term economic benefits.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sutija said the upstream steps in the solar supply chain, patricularly polysilicon production, solar ingots and wafers require higher investment, take longer to be operational and are more energy intensive than a module assembly line.

“Even more disruptive approaches to wafer manufacturing are moving into pilot production in 2025,” wrote Sutija, adding that these approaches eliminate the polysilicon (Siemens) production and Czochralski (CZ) ingot growth, thus reducing the carbon footprint by 60%, compared with conventional processing.

Sutija said reshoring the production of polysilicon to cells using less carbon-intensive methods would reduce the amount of time takes for modules to pay off their “carbon debt” – the amount of time it takes for a module to achieve carbon neutrality. “Panels using polysilicon and wafers manufactured in a facility powered by coal can take triple the run time to become carbon neutral,” he wrote

The importance of upstream sustainability comes at a pivotal moment in the US. Advisory body Clean Energy Associates (CEA) expects to reach an annual module nameplate capacity of 35GW by year’s end, a more than fourfold increase in over two years.

The Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition recently published a report assessing the current US silicon solar manufacturing capacity which has “glaring gaps” in domestic production of modules, wafers and cells. SEMA called for a “strengthening [of] the domestic supply chain to produce solar components”.

To read the full post, visit our Guest Blog section.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
domestic manufacturing, nexwafe, reshoring, sustainability, sustainable supply chain, us manufacturing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Features, Featured Articles

Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

Maxeon new TOPCon bifacial Performance 7 module targets distributed generation

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024