Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News

Stem Inc acquires solar software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695m

News

Koch Industries invests US$150m into tracking company GameChange Solar, pair to explore ‘strategic partnerships’

News

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

News

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

News

PV 2030: An automated and intelligent future for O&M

Featured Articles, Features

New EU buildings proposal would accelerate on-site solar installs, trade body says

News

India investing three times more in renewables than coal, although support for fossil fuel up 40%, says report

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

New research has revealed that solar PV and wind continue to be the cheapest new-build electricity generation options in Australia, even when considering their additional integration costs such as energy storage and transmission. 

The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for standalone solar PV in the country is currently AU$44 – 65/MWh (US$31.3 – 46.2/MWh), while for standalone wind it is AU$45 – 57/MWh, according to the annual GenCost report published by Australian national science agency CSIRO.

By comparison, the LCOE of a black coal generating plant is AU$87 – 118/MWh and gas generation AU$65 – 111/MWh.

While CSIRO’s cost projections for large-scale solar PV to 2050 have been “significantly revised downwards” compared to last year’s version of the report, this decline is paused in 2022-23 to reflect supply chains disruptions.

Projections for 2022-23 assume that cost reductions for all technologies will stall for 12 months as tight global supply chains will require more time to recover from the pandemic.

By 2030, the LCOE for standalone solar PV in Australia is forecasted to be in the range of AU$28 – 60/MWh and then continue its decline out to 2050, when it is expected to be AU$20 – 41/MWh, lower than any other generating technology.

LCOE by technology and category in Australia for 2021. Source: CSIRO.

CSIRO expanded its results for 2030 to include a combined solar PV and wind category for different variable renewable energy (VRE) shares, with integration costs to support renewables estimated at AU$10 – $15/MWh depending on the VRE share.

From 2030, the estimates on additional integration costs associated with increasing solar and wind generation confirm that they are also competitive when transmission, synchronous condenser and storage costs are included, the report said.

The closest technology is the low range cost of a gas combined cycle generator, which can match the high range costs of variable renewables with integration costs. However, the low range 2030 gas combined cycle cost assumptions “will be challenging to achieve”, according to CSIRO.

A report published earlier this year from BloombergNEF (BNEF) found that the global average LCOE for utility-scale PV in the first half of 2021 was US$48/MWh, down 5% on the same period last year.

The research firm’s H1 2021 LCOE Update revealed that while it was already cheaper to build and operate solar PV projects over their lifetime than new coal- and gas-fired power plants for more than two-thirds of the world’s population, PV has passed a new milestone to become cheaper than existing coal plants in key markets such as China and India.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, cost declines, csiro, lcoe, levelised cost of electricity, renewables integration

Read Next

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

December 17, 2021
Spanish energy company Iberdrola is continuing its expansion in Australia’s solar sector with the acquisition of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Autonomous Energy.

Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

December 15, 2021
Trina Tracker, a business unit of Trina Solar, has launched Trina Smart Cloud, a monitoring and control tracking solution that the company said leads to more intelligent operation and maintenance (O&M) of solar PV stations

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

December 10, 2021
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners has acquired a 50% interest in Starling Energy Group, an Australian installer of integrated solar PV and energy storage systems for the residential sector.
PV Tech Premium

How ‘transformative’ Build Back Better plan could supercharge US solar sector

December 9, 2021
As Senate Democrats continue negotiations over President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, Jules Scully looks at how the package could drive solar deployment and bolster domestic PV manufacturing.

Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

December 8, 2021
Mining giant Fortescue is to partner with Australian energy major AGL Energy to examine the potential of repurposing legacy coal assets for renewables-powered green hydrogen facilities.

Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

December 2, 2021
Acciona Energia has struck deals for multiple green hydrogen facilities, one with state-owned Australian energy company Stanwell Corporation and a joint venture with US company Plug Power Inc. to establish multiple production sites across Spain and Portugal

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

News

Iberdrola acquires Australian solar EPC firm Autonomous Energy

News

PV 2030: An automated and intelligent future for O&M

Featured Articles, Features

Koch Industries invests US$150m into tracking company GameChange Solar, pair to explore ‘strategic partnerships’

News

PV 2030: Charting new routes to market

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now