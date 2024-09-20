Subscribe To Premium
Solar Steel signs 50MW tracker supply deal with Global Energy Services

By JP Casey
Spanish tracker manufacturer Solar Steel, a subsidiary of Gonvarri Industries, has signed a deal to supply Spanish engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Global Energy Services (GES) with 50MW of its 1P trackers.

The plant will be built in the northern region of Navarra, and Solar Steel will supply a total of 1,046 single- and dual-row trackers to the project, to support the work of over 72,000 PV modules. While the companies involved did not supply further technical or operational details for the project, this is the second project that Solar Steel has supported in the last week, following its supply of 62MW of trackers for a Solarig project in Seville, south of Spain.

The two projects are comparable in size—the Solarig project will have an annual output of around 125,000MWh, while the GES project will produce around 100,500MWh of electricity—as is Solar Steel’s supply deal for both facilities. Solar Steel also signed a tracker supply deal for another project with Zelestra earlier in September, and with the three deals now in place, the company will supply close to 6,000 trackers for Spanish solar projects.

GES has worked on close to 2GW of utility-scale solar projects, with its largest a 281MW facility in the Spanish province of Zaragoza.

Earlier this week, Acciona Energía announced plans to build a 48MW PV plant at the industrial facilities of food packaging manufacturer Viscofan, which are located in Nevarra, and Solar Steel’s arrangement is just the latest positive development for the Spanish solar industry. This deal follows the government’s approval of construction of 25GW of new solar capacity in Spain, granted in July.

