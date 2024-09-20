Solar Steel signs 50MW tracker supply deal with Global Energy Services

The two projects are comparable in size—the Solarig project will have an annual output of around 125,000MWh, while the GES project will produce around 100,500MWh of electricity—as is Solar Steel’s supply deal for both facilities. Solar Steel also signed a tracker supply deal for another project with Zelestra earlier in September, and with the three deals now in place, the company will supply close to 6,000 trackers for Spanish solar projects.

GES has worked on close to 2GW of utility-scale solar projects, with its largest a 281MW facility in the Spanish province of Zaragoza.

Earlier this week, Acciona Energía announced plans to build a 48MW PV plant at the industrial facilities of food packaging manufacturer Viscofan, which are located in Nevarra, and Solar Steel’s arrangement is just the latest positive development for the Spanish solar industry. This deal follows the government’s approval of construction of 25GW of new solar capacity in Spain, granted in July.