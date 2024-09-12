Solar Steel and Solarig sign 62MW tracker supply deal for Spain project

Last year, Greg Beardsworth, senior director of product marketing at fellow tracker supplier Nextracker told PV Tech Premium of the importance of trackers adapting to local geographies, as developers seek more and more land for new solar deployments. Indeed, Nextracker launched three new products last year, one specifically for use in undulating terrain, as uneven land becomes increasingly commonplace in solar projects.

The news follows Solar Steel’s signing of another deal with renewable power developer Zelestra, to supply 165MW of its trackers to three provinces, also located in Seville. Solar Steel and Zelestra signed this deal last week (4 September), and across the two deals, Solar Steel has now committed to providing over 4,500 trackers in the Seville region.

There is significant potential for solar deployments in Spain, with the government giving the green light to the construction of nearly 25GW of new capacity earlier this year. In the latest round of National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), the Spanish government committed to installing 76GW of solar capacity by the end of the decade, nearly double the previous target of 39GW.