Solar Steel and Solarig sign 62MW tracker supply deal for Spain project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Solar Steel and Solarig sign 62MW tracker supply deal for Spain project

A project using Solar Steel trackers.
Solar Steel will provide 1,098 of its TracSmarT+1v trackers to the Solarig project. Image: Gonvarri Solar Steel.

Spanish tracker manufacturer Solar Steel, a subsidiary of Gonvarri Industries, and renewable power developer Solarig have signed a deal that will see the former supply 62MW of trackers to the latter’s upcoming project in Seville.

As part of the deal, Solar Steel will provide 1,098 of its TracSmarT+1v trackers, in both single- and dual-row configurations; while the companies have not specified the capacity of the project, Solar Steel noted that its annual output is expected to be around 125,000MWh. The trackers themselves have a tracking range of 55 degrees in both directions, and can be built on land with a gradient as high as 15%, which the company describes as a “remarkable feature” of its product.

Last year, Greg Beardsworth, senior director of product marketing at fellow tracker supplier Nextracker told PV Tech Premium of the importance of trackers adapting to local geographies, as developers seek more and more land for new solar deployments. Indeed, Nextracker launched three new products last year, one specifically for use in undulating terrain, as uneven land becomes increasingly commonplace in solar projects.

The news follows Solar Steel’s signing of another deal with renewable power developer Zelestra, to supply 165MW of its trackers to three provinces, also located in Seville. Solar Steel and Zelestra signed this deal last week (4 September), and across the two deals, Solar Steel has now committed to providing over 4,500 trackers in the Seville region.

There is significant potential for solar deployments in Spain, with the government giving the green light to the construction of nearly 25GW of new capacity earlier this year. In the latest round of National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), the Spanish government committed to installing 76GW of solar capacity by the end of the decade, nearly double the previous target of 39GW.

deals, europe, nextracker, solar steel, solarig, spain, trackers

