Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solar wafers to be included in US domestic content bonus

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Policy
Americas

Latest

DOE launches roadmap to improve US grid connections to 2030

News

Solar wafers to be included in US domestic content bonus

News

Qcells issues patent infringement notices over solar cell manufacturing technology

News

Opportunities for storage and flexibility in Eastern Europe’s grids

Features, Interviews

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

News

Energy Corporation of New South Wales ups Central-West Orana REZ capacity to 7.7GW

News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

News

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

News

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NexWafe is one of a few companies looking to build US wafer capacity. Image: NexWafe.

The US government has clarified specific domestic content measures to support US silicon wafer manufacturers, a move the solar manufacturing industry has repeatedly called for.

In its most recent guidance on the domestic content adder, the US Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) modified its previous ruling in various ways, most notably to include separate domestic content cost percentages for projects that deploy solar cells made using US-made wafers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In a statement, the Treasury said the new percentages for wafers “appropriately recognise cost differentials for manufacturers who use cells made with domestic wafers, thereby enhancing incentives for onshoring wafer manufacturing.”

It added that the cost percentages were “based on [Department of Energy] estimates of underlying direct costs” and the “expected cost premium associated with domestically produced silicon wafers”.  It is designed to create end demand for products made with US wafers.

The guidance also differentiates between fixed-tilt and tracker-mounted solar projects, as well as providing separate tables for ground-mount and rooftop PV, onshore wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

“Ensuring American workers are building the growing clean energy economy is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration,” said US deputy secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “Today’s guidance will help fuel America’s clean energy investment and manufacturing boom and create good-paying jobs.” 

Solar wafer manufacturing

Western wafer producers and industry groups, such as the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, have repeatedly called for more direct support for US silicon wafer production over the least year, both through domestic content provisions and direct manufacturing tax credits. Last October, the Treasury announced that solar ingot and wafer production would be included under the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (CHIPS ITC) and become eligible for a 25% tax break.

The Domestic Content Tax Bonus adds a 10% credit to the existing 30% Investment Tax Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Based on their total cost, the bonus requires that 40% of a solar project’s components be produced in the US. This includes solar modules and their components, as well as balance of system components, such as inverters and solar racking. The bonus threshold will increase to 55% from next year.

Since its first announcement in May 2023, PV manufacturers have been concerned about the makeup of the domestic content guidance, primarily because upstream components, including cells, wafers and ingots, make up the majority of a module’s cost but were absent from the initial guidance.

To date, the US’ solar manufacturing expansion has been more successful at bringing module assembly capacity onshore than upstream components. The new domestic content guidance could begin to change that and provide more support to the companies which have begun efforts to establish domestic wafer capacity.

In response to the new guidance, SEMA Coalition head Mike Carr said: “The latest guidance, although a positive step, falls short in some respects. Congress intended the bonus to serve as a technology-neutral direct complement to the Section 45X advanced manufacturing production tax incentives, creating a clear demand signal in the market for American-made products built with components produced in America, spurring new investments in domestic energy manufacturing. 

“While it’s significant that the value of US wafer production is now recognised, if the tables were more focused on the core, strategic components of all solar technologies, we would see a faster and more expansive build-out of factories in the United States.”

The Treasury’s full notice of its domestic content guidance can be read here.

Insulating the IRA

Since Donald Trump’s presidential election victory in November, the future of Joe Biden’s flagship legislation, the IRA, has been uncertain.

While many industry experts have said that the IRA is unlikely to be repealed or significantly undone, there will likely be significant changes to federal regulation and the Department of Energy.

This guidance will be one of the final changes made to the IRA before the White House changes hands next week.

Measures like the domestic content adder, which emphasises support for “made in America” products and promotes measures to reduce US reliance on Chinese energy supply chains, are perhaps the most likely parts of the IRA to attract bipartisan political approval.

The incoming administration has expressed disapproval of Biden’s energy policies but has also emphasised US independence and strict trade measures against China. A group of 18 Republican congress members publicly warned against repealing the IRA in an open letter last August.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, domestic content, Inflation Reduction Act, silicon wafer, us, US Department of Treasury, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Power lines in the US.

DOE launches roadmap to improve US grid connections to 2030

January 17, 2025
Improving access to data and shortening interconnection processes are key priorities for the US grid, says the Department of Energy (DOE).
Leeward's 100MW Rabbitbrush solar facility in California. Credit: Leeward Renewable Energy

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

January 16, 2025
The agreement will support the construction of six PV plants, with a combined capacity of 724MW, which will be sited to support Google’s data centre operations.
Image: Unsplash

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

January 16, 2025
These programmes are Empowering Rural America and Powering Affordable Clean Energy, with investments in rural communities across 30 US states.
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

January 16, 2025
Sacramento Drilling specialises in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, which allows steel racking to be installed in the ground.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

January 16, 2025
Following a US government forced labour investigation, Europe's Solar Stewardship Initiative has launched its own inquiries.
A Dimension solar project in New York state.

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

January 15, 2025
Insurer kWh Analytics has been awarded US$500,000 to develop a 'tax credit insurance product' for the distributed renewable energy sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

News

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.