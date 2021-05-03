Solar Media
News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

News
Image: Statkraft

Solar developer Solarcentury’s brand name has been retired following the company’s acquisition by Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft.

Statkraft acquired 100% of the shares in Solarcentury Holdings and its subsidiaries in November 2020, gaining access to a 6GW solar pipeline in Europe and South America. The utility, which secured Solarcentury in a deal worth £117.7 million, has a target to deploy 8GW of wind and solar capacity by 2025.

Since Statkraft announced the acquisition six months ago, Solarcentury has so far completed construction on 550MWp of solar capacity, achieved permits for a further 1.22GWp and submitted planning for 423 MWp, according to a statement from the parent company.

Fully integrating Solarcentury’s team into Statkraft will support the power producer’s aim to become “one of the leading renewables companies in the world,” Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, EVP of Statkraft’s European solar and wind business, said.

“Investment in renewable energy production – including solar and wind energy – and a greener grid are essential to every country’s journey to reach net zero,” she said.

Reports that Solarcentury was seeking a sale first emerged in April 2019, as the company had met with investment bank Evercore to oversee an auction of the company. Solarcentury’s then-chief executive Frans van den Heuvel later told our sister publication Solar Power Portal that a sale was necessary to compete in the “top tier” of the global solar market.

Barbara Flesche, Solarcentury’s current CEO, has now been named Statkraft’s chief financial officer of the company’s European wind and solar business.

She said the Solarcentury team is “thrilled to continue to grow as part of Statkraft”.

“As part of Statkraft, our position in the market is stronger than ever as Europe’s largest renewable energy producer.”

