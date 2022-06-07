Subscribe
Solaria, Canadian Solar settle shingled PV patent dispute

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Solaria, Canadian Solar settle shingled PV patent dispute

Canadian Solar agreed to stop importing shingled solar modules to the US while Solaria will terminate its litigations. Image: Solaria.

US solar manufacturer Solaria has settled patent infringement claims against Canadian Solar after winning a US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling.

Under the terms of the agreement, Canadian Solar has agreed to stop importing shingled solar modules to the US while Solaria will terminate its litigations against the module manufacturer after the ITC ruled in favour of Solaria in October 2021.

The suit started after Canadian Solar “ignored” and violated Solaria’s core intellectual property for two patents, said Tony Alvarez, CEO at Solaria.

“Solaria remains open to cooperating with companies that recognize the value of Solaria’s IP; we’ve licensed Solaria’s technology to other firms in the industry. However, Solaria will actively defend our IP against any infringers, and protect our technology for ourselves and our valued partners,” added Alvarez.

Canadian Solar will stop importing shingled PV modules into the US for seven years.

