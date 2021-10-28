Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

News

US ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp to build 298MW Colorado project, Facebook signs solar PPA

News

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

News

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Featured Articles, Features

Colombia awards 800MW of solar in third renewables auction

News

Enphase reports record revenue as price hikes offset ‘dynamic’ supply chain costs

News

Iberdrola expands investment as profits suffer amid energy price turmoil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solaria modules used in a solar installation in California. Image: Solaria/Buglet Solar.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in favour of US solar manufacturer Solaria in an initial ruling related to alleged patent infringement by Canadian Solar.

The ruling relates to two patents covering shingled solar modules and a manufacturing process used to separate photovoltaics strips from cells to be used in shingled solar modules.  

The patents particularly referenced in the case are US Patent 10,651,33 and 10,763,388.

Canadian Solar refuted the claims last year, arguing them to be “meritless and unfounded”.

In an initial determination finding issued earlier this week, an ITC judge found that Canadian Solar violated section 337 of the US Tariff Act 1930 by importing shingled solar modules.

Solaria said that the initial determination “unequivocally demonstrates” that Canadian Solar used innovations and technology patented by Solaria, ruling against the Chinese manufacturer’s claims that the patents were not invalid.

Solaria further added that it expected the ITC to issue an exclusion order prevention Canadian Solar from importing and selling shingled modules that infringe upon the patents.

“Solaria is open to cooperating with companies that recognize the value of Solaria’s IP; we’ve licensed Solaria’s technology to other companies in the industry.  However, when foreign companies such as Canadian Solar ignore American patents and violate our core IP, Solaria will actively defend our IP against any infringers, and protect our technology for ourselves and our valued partners,” Tony Alvarez, CEO at Solaria, said.   

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, manufacturing, patent infringement, shingled solar modules, solaria, us itc

Read Next

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

October 18, 2021
Recent solar wafer and cell price increases from both LONGi Solar and Tongwei, which have seen prices rise by between 5.6 – 7.7%, have underscored heightened volatility in the solar supply chain.

A-SMACC stresses AD/CVD petition ‘vital’ for US solar, refuses to publicly reveal identities

October 14, 2021
US solar manufacturers behind the anti-dumping and countervailing duties petition have responded to a US government request for more information, stressing the case is “vital” to rebuilding US solar manufacturing.
PV Tech Premium

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

October 12, 2021
The desire to invoke a solar manufacturing renaissance in Europe was one of the key points of discussion at Intersolar Europe 2021, with much talk of heightened demand for ‘Made in Europe’ products. But how far away is Europe from establishing a complete value chain on the continent, and what are the hurdles that remain? Liam Stoker reports.
PV Tech Premium

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

October 11, 2021
China’s solar module market has returned from its National Day festival to yet another surge in module prices, which are now standing at two-year highs. PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao analyses the impacts of this most recent price increase as the industry steadies itself once again.

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

October 8, 2021
Thin film module and solar technology manufacturer NanoPV plans to invest over US$36 million in a manufacturing and distribution facility in Georgia, announced state Governor Brian Kemp as he praised Georgia’s “thriving solar environment”.  

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

October 6, 2021
Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2021. The return of a live exhibition for Europe’s solar industry was warmly welcomed, with thousands flocking to the Messe München for the exhibition’s opening day.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

Delaware judge dismisses direct claims against Elon Musk in SolarCity lawsuit

News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Featured Articles, Features

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021