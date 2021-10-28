US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

Solaria modules used in a solar installation in California. Image: Solaria/Buglet Solar.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in favour of US solar manufacturer Solaria in an initial ruling related to alleged patent infringement by Canadian Solar.

The ruling relates to two patents covering shingled solar modules and a manufacturing process used to separate photovoltaics strips from cells to be used in shingled solar modules.

The patents particularly referenced in the case are US Patent 10,651,33 and 10,763,388.

Canadian Solar refuted the claims last year, arguing them to be “meritless and unfounded”.

In an initial determination finding issued earlier this week, an ITC judge found that Canadian Solar violated section 337 of the US Tariff Act 1930 by importing shingled solar modules.

Solaria said that the initial determination “unequivocally demonstrates” that Canadian Solar used innovations and technology patented by Solaria, ruling against the Chinese manufacturer’s claims that the patents were not invalid.

Solaria further added that it expected the ITC to issue an exclusion order prevention Canadian Solar from importing and selling shingled modules that infringe upon the patents.

“Solaria is open to cooperating with companies that recognize the value of Solaria’s IP; we’ve licensed Solaria’s technology to other companies in the industry. However, when foreign companies such as Canadian Solar ignore American patents and violate our core IP, Solaria will actively defend our IP against any infringers, and protect our technology for ourselves and our valued partners,” Tony Alvarez, CEO at Solaria, said.