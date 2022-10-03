Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

Solaria Corporation produces residential solar modules. Image: Solaria Corporation via Twitter.

PV module producer Solaria Corporation will merge with solar services provider Complete Solar, the US companies announced today.

The combined company, dubbed Complete Solaria, will provide a “one-stop service”, from design to the installation and financing of solar systems, according to a joint statement.

Solaria Corporation produces solar modules for the residential segment and has a national network of more than 1,200 installers.

Solaria CEO Tony Alvarez, who will be Complete Solaria president, said the merger “gives us critical mass”, enabling the combined business to provide a broader array of services while significantly expanding Complete Solar’s geographic footprint.

The companies, both of which are based in California, said they see significant tailwinds for US solar, driven by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Complete Solar provides residential and commercial customers with a digital platform for solar sales and installation, as well as the ability to monitor the energy consumption and performance of their units. Its CEO, Will Anderson, will serve as Complete Solaria’s CEO.

According to the companies, key benefits of the business combination include expanded geographic footprint and scale across 48 US states, enhanced supply chain certainty and improved ability to attract and retain talent.

Solaria Corporation secured US$40 million in funding in 2019, allowing it to double residential solar module production.

The company set up tracker manufacturer Nextracker, which was sold to Flextronics in 2015.