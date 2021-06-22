Solar Media
Solar's upstream and downstream must avoid 'gaming' on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

NextEnergy Capital secures US$232m for solar investments in OECD countries

News

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News

More than 100 industry representatives call on Biden to enact 10-year ITC extension

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

News
Leo Xiang, general manager at Jiang Tai Insurance Brokers’ energy department, speaking to PV Tech.

Amidst surging materials costs, the solar industry needs to avoid any “gaming” on price between upstream and downstream sectors as it could be “very dangerous for both sides”.

That was the view of Leo Xiang, general manager at Jiang Tai Insurance Brokers’ energy department, who spoke to PV Tech Premium about the need for the industry coordination and integration – agreeing with sentiments expressed at SNEC 2021 from various manufacturers – to find a way past the current supply chain bottlenecks.

Xiang also revealed how several companies he spoke to at the exhibition noted that utilisation rates had fallen given amidst price increases – a negative consequence given forecasted end market demand – and urged manufacturers to check their insurance terms to protect against any sizeable losses.

downstream, manufacturing, materials, polysilicon, pricing, upstream, utilisation rates

