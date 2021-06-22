Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Amidst surging materials costs, the solar industry needs to avoid any “gaming” on price between upstream and downstream sectors as it could be “very dangerous for both sides”.
That was the view of Leo Xiang, general manager at Jiang Tai Insurance Brokers’ energy department, who spoke to PV Tech Premium about the need for the industry coordination and integration – agreeing with sentiments expressed at SNEC 2021 from various manufacturers – to find a way past the current supply chain bottlenecks.
Xiang also revealed how several companies he spoke to at the exhibition noted that utilisation rates had fallen given amidst price increases – a negative consequence given forecasted end market demand – and urged manufacturers to check their insurance terms to protect against any sizeable losses.