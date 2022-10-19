Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Solis’ inverter can connect up to 10 units for up to 100kW Solar PV systems. Image: Solis

Solis is launching its new Solis S6 hybrid inverter.

Product Outline:

Ginlong Technologies’ Solis inverter brand, the No 3 brand globally, is launching its new Sixth Generation hybrid inverter, featuring three phase connectivity and flexibility to choose from a wide range of compatible battery brands.

Problem:

Energy prices and the European Union’s REPowerEU strategy are both key reasons to consider storage alongside solar PV. Storing solar energy produced ensures that system owners are maximising their return on investment and achieving true cost savings on energy bills.

Solution:

Simple commissioning via in built Bluetooth ensures quicker installation time, with integrated connectivity eliminating the need for additional equipment or accessories to link the system to SolisCloud. The wide range of battery brands compatible with the hybrid inverter is also a significant advantage.

Application:

Three phase applications for homeowners and small businesses.

Platform:

Connect up to 10 units for up to 100kW Solar PV systems

1:6 DC:AC ratio for more PV capacity

Up to 16A input current to support connection with high power modules

Supports unbalanced loads on the grid and back up ports

Less than 10 millisecond switching time for seamless energy supply

Availability:

Throughout Europe by end of 2022.