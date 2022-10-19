Subscribe
Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

By PV Tech
Inverters
Europe

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

News

TotalEnergies inaugurates 800MW solar PV plant in Qatar

News

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

News

Australia backs transmission projects to unlock more renewables

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

News

Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

News
Solis’ inverter can connect up to 10 units for up to 100kW Solar PV systems. Image: Solis

PV Tech and Solis are co-hosting a webinar that will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 10:00 AM (GMT) on 8 November, please click here.

Product Outline: 

Ginlong Technologies’ Solis inverter brand, the No 3 brand globally, is launching its new Sixth Generation hybrid inverter, featuring three phase connectivity and flexibility to choose from a wide range of compatible battery brands.

Problem:

Energy prices and the European Union’s REPowerEU strategy are both key reasons to consider storage alongside solar PV. Storing solar energy produced ensures that system owners are maximising their return on investment and achieving true cost savings on energy bills.

Solution:

Simple commissioning via in built Bluetooth ensures quicker installation time, with integrated connectivity eliminating the need for additional equipment or accessories to link the system to SolisCloud. The wide range of battery brands compatible with the hybrid inverter is also a significant advantage.

Application: 

Three phase applications for homeowners and small businesses.

Platform:

  • Connect up to 10 units for up to 100kW Solar PV systems
  • 1:6 DC:AC ratio for more PV capacity
  • Up to 16A input current to support connection with high power modules
  • Supports unbalanced loads on the grid and back up ports
  • Less than 10 millisecond switching time for seamless energy supply

Availability:

Throughout Europe by end of 2022.

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

27 October 2022
The advanced technology and innovative features of the new ES G2 3kW to 6kW single phase hybrid inverter enable increased savings, with smart loading for optimally timed energy consumption. Join this 40-minute webinar to learn how a true hybrid inverter operates to maximise PV based savings and how the ES G2 addresses the requirements of residential customers.

8 November 2022
For anyone installing, investing in or selling solar PV equipment, this webinar will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. With energy prices likely to continue to rise, energy storage becomes a critical choice for many. Choosing the right solution for the right scenario is vital and Solis will walk you through why this inverter is the right choice, highlighting the technological advancements versus its predecessor, the S5.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
europe, inverter supplier, inverters, solis

