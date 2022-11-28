Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain

The facility will be located nearby Endesa’s Mudéjar de Andorra renewables project. Image: Soltec.

Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain.

Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker production centre will create around 40 permanent jobs.

PV Tech has sought clarification from Soltec regarding the capacity of the facility but has not received an answer at the time of publication.

The collaboration between the two companies started in 2014 and spans across eight countries and accounts for 4GW in projects.

The proximity of the plant with the Mudéjar de Andorra project from Endesa will facilitate the supply of solar trackers for the 1.2GW renewables project that features wind, solar, battery energy storage and green hydrogen.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, said: “Within the existing macroeconomic and geopolitical context, it is more necessary than ever to locate production centres within the European Union. Developing our production centre near project sites is a decision aligned with our strategy of circular economy and socio-economic excellence.”

Powertis, the project development division of Soltec Power Holdings, connected 112MW of solar PV in Brazil in September and entered into an agreement with ACEA to co-develop 340MW of solar PV in Italy earlier in the year.