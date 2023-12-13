Soltec to supply 300MW of trackers for Repsol Spanish solar projects

Soltec announced that all projects would receive its SFOne tracker, a single-axis tracker designed to hold modules with between 72 and 78 solar cells. In September, the company supplied 412MW of the same trackers to a Brazilian solar farm operated by CET Brazil, and the deployment of the trackers at projects in Soltec’s home country will help Spain meet its domestic clean energy targets.

The company plans to start deliveries of the trackers this month, and will continue to supply the devices throughout the first quarter of 2014.

Earlier this week, trade body SolarPower Europe announced that Europe is on track to add a record 56GW of new solar capacity in 2023, but many countries still lag behind the group’s targets for long-term solar growth. Spain, for instance, is set to have installed 35.6GW of capacity by the end of the year, but this figure will need to more than treble by 2030 if Spain is to meet SolarPower Europe’s installation targets to deliver what it calls its “medium” scenario for the European clean energy transition.

“We are very pleased to work with Repsol on these three projects in Spain,” said Raúl Morales, Soltec CEO, noting the importance of accelerating this transition. “Repsol is a key customer for the energy transition in the country, and the synergy between large companies is the only way to decarbonise the economy while protecting biodiversity and supporting local communities.”

The news also marks a new emphasis for Soltec. Earlier this year, Morales told PV Tech Premium that the company will look to double its US revenues due to “unprecedented interest” in solar trackers from the US market, but the latest deal demonstrates that Soltec is not abandoning its plans for growth in Europe.