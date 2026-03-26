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Sonnedix acquires 194MW Italian solar PV portfolio from EOS, Capital Dynamics

By JP Casey
March 26, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

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A Sonnedix solar project in Italy.
Sonnedix now has over 1GW of operational solar PV capacity in Italy. Image: Sonnedix.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has acquired a portfolio of six Italian solar PV projects from EOS Investment Management Group and Capital Dynamics, with a total capacity of 194MW.

The Akira portfolio consists of five operational projects, plus a 12MW project currently under construction. All the projects are located in the Lazio region, which includes the capital city Rome, and have what Sonnedix called “long-term” power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place to sell electricity generated at the projects.

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The deal follows EOS’ start of commercial operations at three solar PV projects in Lazio and Sardinia with a total capacity of 140MW, last July; EOS did not specify if any of these projects are part of the Sonnedix deal.

This deal is also the second transaction between Sonnedix and Capital Dynamics to be completed in recent months; last September, the asset manager sold a 226MW Italian solar portfolio to the IPP, and these acquisitions have driven Sonnedix’s operational solar capacity in Italy above the 1GW milestone.

“Surpassing 1GW in Italy is a significant milestone which further strengthens our leadership in the Italian market,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann.

“With our extensive expertise in the Italian energy market, and the recent allocation of a further 800MW through competitive auctions and schemes, we are well positioned to deliver Italy’s energy transition through scale and innovation,” Thiemann continued, referring to Sonnedix’s successful bids as part of Italy’s Fonti di Energia Rinnovabile (FER) X auction programme held last December.

The successful completion of the first round of the FER X auction was a major development for European solar financing, and a driving force behind record figures for solar capacity procured through government auctions in 2025.

PV Tech Premium spoke with analysts from SolarPower Europe about the shift away from corporate PPAs and towards government auctions in European solar finance, and the experts called for a “complementary” relationship between the two forms of financing, after significant interest in government auctions from investors looking for secure revenue streams.

Leaders in the European solar sector are turning their attention to this year’s SolarPlus Europe event, to be held in Italy on 15-16 April by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
capital dynamics, EOS Investment Management Group, europe, italy, portfolio acquisition, projects, SolarPLUSEU, sonnedix

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