Sonnedix acquires 194MW Italian solar PV portfolio from EOS, Capital Dynamics

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has acquired a portfolio of six Italian solar PV projects from EOS Investment Management Group and Capital Dynamics, with a total capacity of 194MW.
The Akira portfolio consists of five operational projects, plus a 12MW project currently under construction. All the projects are located in the Lazio region, which includes the capital city Rome, and have what Sonnedix called “long-term” power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place to sell electricity generated at the projects.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
The deal follows EOS’ start of commercial operations at three solar PV projects in Lazio and Sardinia with a total capacity of 140MW, last July; EOS did not specify if any of these projects are part of the Sonnedix deal.
This deal is also the second transaction between Sonnedix and Capital Dynamics to be completed in recent months; last September, the asset manager sold a 226MW Italian solar portfolio to the IPP, and these acquisitions have driven Sonnedix’s operational solar capacity in Italy above the 1GW milestone.
“Surpassing 1GW in Italy is a significant milestone which further strengthens our leadership in the Italian market,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann.
“With our extensive expertise in the Italian energy market, and the recent allocation of a further 800MW through competitive auctions and schemes, we are well positioned to deliver Italy’s energy transition through scale and innovation,” Thiemann continued, referring to Sonnedix’s successful bids as part of Italy’s Fonti di Energia Rinnovabile (FER) X auction programme held last December.
The successful completion of the first round of the FER X auction was a major development for European solar financing, and a driving force behind record figures for solar capacity procured through government auctions in 2025.
PV Tech Premium spoke with analysts from SolarPower Europe about the shift away from corporate PPAs and towards government auctions in European solar finance, and the experts called for a “complementary” relationship between the two forms of financing, after significant interest in government auctions from investors looking for secure revenue streams.
Leaders in the European solar sector are turning their attention to this year’s SolarPlus Europe event, to be held in Italy on 15-16 April by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.