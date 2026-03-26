Sonnedix acquires 194MW Italian solar PV portfolio from EOS, Capital Dynamics

The deal follows EOS’ start of commercial operations at three solar PV projects in Lazio and Sardinia with a total capacity of 140MW, last July; EOS did not specify if any of these projects are part of the Sonnedix deal.

This deal is also the second transaction between Sonnedix and Capital Dynamics to be completed in recent months; last September, the asset manager sold a 226MW Italian solar portfolio to the IPP, and these acquisitions have driven Sonnedix’s operational solar capacity in Italy above the 1GW milestone.

“Surpassing 1GW in Italy is a significant milestone which further strengthens our leadership in the Italian market,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann.

“With our extensive expertise in the Italian energy market, and the recent allocation of a further 800MW through competitive auctions and schemes, we are well positioned to deliver Italy’s energy transition through scale and innovation,” Thiemann continued, referring to Sonnedix’s successful bids as part of Italy’s Fonti di Energia Rinnovabile (FER) X auction programme held last December.

The successful completion of the first round of the FER X auction was a major development for European solar financing, and a driving force behind record figures for solar capacity procured through government auctions in 2025.

PV Tech Premium spoke with analysts from SolarPower Europe about the shift away from corporate PPAs and towards government auctions in European solar finance, and the experts called for a “complementary” relationship between the two forms of financing, after significant interest in government auctions from investors looking for secure revenue streams.

Leaders in the European solar sector are turning their attention to this year’s SolarPlus Europe event, to be held in Italy on 15-16 April by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.