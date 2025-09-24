Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sonnedix acquires 226MW Italian solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solar PV and energy storage can deliver ‘quick wins’ for Europe’s vulnerable grids

Features, Interviews, News

Sonnedix acquires 226MW Italian solar portfolio

News

Boviet Solar expands North Carolina module manufacturing capacity to 3GW

News

European PPA prices fall 0.6% to August, solar remains cornerstone of renewable offtake deals

News

Jinko and LONGi end patent lawsuits, agree to ‘cross-licensing agreement’

News

Sunsure commissions 82.5MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India

News

Australia’s NEM sets 78.6% renewable energy share record

News

Now is the time for interconnection reform

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Inside the race to PV cell quality and compliance

Features, Guest Blog

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Sonnedix project in Italy.
Sonnedix aims to exceed 1GW of operational capacity in Italy by the end of this year. Image: Sonnedix.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has acquired five solar projects in Sicily and Lazio, Italy, with a combined capacity of 226MW.

The company acquired the portfolio, which consists of four operational projects and one under construction, from asset management firm Capital Dynamics. Sonnedix now has over 800MW of capacity in operation in Italy, with a further 500MW under construction, and expects to exceed 1GW of operational capacity in Italy by the end of this year, and 2GW within the next three years.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Sonnedix also announced that it has started construction on its first battery energy storage system (BESS) in Italy, an 18MW project using 4-hour batteries in Sicily, that will be co-located with a 70MW PV plant currently under construction. While the company did not specify a timeline for this project, it noted that the co-location of solar and storage assets will further its “hybridisation and optimisation strategy”.

“Looking ahead, our focus is on continuing to convert our pipeline, particularly exploring opportunities in battery storage and hybridisation,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann. “With our extensive knowledge of the Italian energy landscape, and long-term footprint in the market, we are well positioned for continued sustainable growth.”

The news follows a number of project advancements for Sonnedix, including the acquisition of a PV project in Spain and the start of commercial operations at a plant in Portugal. In July, the IPP raised €2 billion (US$2.35 billion) through two refinancing transactions to further support its growth in Europe.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
capital dynamics, europe, italy, portfolio acquisition, projects, solar-plus-storage, sonnedix, storage

Read Next

In June 2023 there were approximately 220 projects due to connect to the national transmission system before 2026, nearly 40GW. Image: UKPN.
Premium

Solar PV and energy storage can deliver ‘quick wins’ for Europe’s vulnerable grids

September 24, 2025
European geopolitical tensions have exploited weaknesses in grid systems, leaving 55% of Europe’s grids vulnerable, according to Ember.
The Emeren Group's Sadów project in Poland.

European PPA prices fall 0.6% to August, solar remains cornerstone of renewable offtake deals

September 23, 2025
European power purchase agreement (PPA) prices fell 0.6% between July and August this year, according to Swiss consultancy Pexpark.
Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.

Sunsure commissions 82.5MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India

September 23, 2025
Sunsure Energy has commissioned an 82.5MW solar project in Jhansi, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, its tenth project in the state.
Lightsource bp's Wellington solar farm in New South Wales, Australia. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

September 21, 2025
Lightsource bp has commenced work on a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) at a 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia.
A Sonnedix solar plant.
Premium

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

September 19, 2025
Marco Zaniboni and Juanma Fernandez of Sonnedix examine the key considerations in deciding whether to revamp, repower or retrofit.
The Olmedilla plant in Spain. Credit: Iberdrola.

EdgeMode to build 300MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio for Spanish data centres

September 19, 2025
EdgeMode has acquired a portfolio of data centre assets in Spain, with plans to build a 300MW solar, 1.2GWh storage facility at the sites.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Boviet Solar expands North Carolina module manufacturing capacity to 3GW

News

Australia’s NEM sets 78.6% renewable energy share record

News

European PPA prices fall 0.6% to August, solar remains cornerstone of renewable offtake deals

News

Jinko and LONGi end patent lawsuits, agree to ‘cross-licensing agreement’

News

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

News

The Netherlands ceases SolarNL manufacturing programme

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.