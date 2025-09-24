Sonnedix acquires 226MW Italian solar portfolio

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has acquired five solar projects in Sicily and Lazio, Italy, with a combined capacity of 226MW.
The company acquired the portfolio, which consists of four operational projects and one under construction, from asset management firm Capital Dynamics. Sonnedix now has over 800MW of capacity in operation in Italy, with a further 500MW under construction, and expects to exceed 1GW of operational capacity in Italy by the end of this year, and 2GW within the next three years.
Sonnedix also announced that it has started construction on its first battery energy storage system (BESS) in Italy, an 18MW project using 4-hour batteries in Sicily, that will be co-located with a 70MW PV plant currently under construction. While the company did not specify a timeline for this project, it noted that the co-location of solar and storage assets will further its “hybridisation and optimisation strategy”.
“Looking ahead, our focus is on continuing to convert our pipeline, particularly exploring opportunities in battery storage and hybridisation,” said Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann. “With our extensive knowledge of the Italian energy landscape, and long-term footprint in the market, we are well positioned for continued sustainable growth.”
The news follows a number of project advancements for Sonnedix, including the acquisition of a PV project in Spain and the start of commercial operations at a plant in Portugal. In July, the IPP raised €2 billion (US$2.35 billion) through two refinancing transactions to further support its growth in Europe.