Sonnedix acquires 226MW Italian solar portfolio

Sonnedix aims to exceed 1GW of operational capacity in Italy by the end of this year. Image: Sonnedix.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has acquired five solar projects in Sicily and Lazio, Italy, with a combined capacity of 226MW.

The company acquired the portfolio, which consists of four operational projects and one under construction, from asset management firm Capital Dynamics. Sonnedix now has over 800MW of capacity in operation in Italy, with a further 500MW under construction, and expects to exceed 1GW of operational capacity in Italy by the end of this year, and 2GW within the next three years.