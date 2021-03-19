Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

News

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing expansions and shipments plans falling behind rivals

Editors' Blog

Adani Green Energy bags project financing to support 1.69GW of solar and wind

News

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

News

14.4TW of solar needed to cap global temperature rise at 1.5°C

News

Shoals Technologies lauds ‘record year’ as it takes aim at post-IPO growth targets

News

Spain’s first community agroPV projects to provide energy bill savings of ‘up to 30%’

Features

Canadian Solar guiding more than 70% revenue growth for 2021

News

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 75MW Kalkbult PV plant in South Africa’s Northern Cape province was completed in 2013. Image: Scatec.

The South African government has launched its latest renewables procurement round under its Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), which is to procure 1GW of solar PV.

Launched today (19 March 2021), the tender represents Bid Window 5 of the country’s REIPPPP, which will allow bids to be submitted by 4 August 2021. It intends to procure 1.6GW of wind on top of the solar allocation.

Announcing the launch, energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the objective is to get winning projects connected to the grid “as soon as possible”, given the ongoing energy challenges South Africa is facing. State utility Eskom has been implementing power outages as a result of persistent breakdowns at coal-fired plants.

The bidding round is the first stage of a procurement announced last September for 11,813MW of new generation capacity that will come from a range of sources by 2027. As part of that effort, the government will in the next 12 months release four more requests for proposals, which will include 2.6GW of renewables, 513MW of battery storage, 3GW of gas capacity and 1.5GW of coal.

Recognising that South Africa “has become accustomed to intermittent electricity supply”, Mantashe said his department’s work is centred on ensuring the procurement programme moves forward to secure energy supply from a range of sources. It is also reviewing the licensing threshold for increased distributed generation.

In his January state of the union address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that without capacity additions, the country could face electricity supply shortfall of between 4GW and 6GW over the next five years. He called for the procurement of power that can be brought online in the shortest possible time and proposed measures to enable municipalities to generate or buy their own power.  

In a separate development this week, shortlisted bidders for an emergency power procurement round have been announced. The 2GW Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) was released to the market in August 2020 to alleviate the electricity supply constraints and to reduce the use of diesel-based peaking plants.

The process resulted in the selection of eight preferred bids that will provide a total of 1,845MW from technologies such as solar PV, wind, liquified natural gas and battery storage. Power from the new installations is expected to be connected to the grid from August 2022.

Among the preferred bidders are Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and South African renewable energy developer Mulilo. Preferred bidder status was also given to the 128MW Oya Energy Hybrid Facility, which will be developed by Cape Town-based G7 Renewable Energies and colocate solar PV, wind and lithium-Ion batteries.

Construction of the Oya plant is set to begin by the end of the year near the town of Matjiesfontein, straddling the Western and Northern Cape provinces. “Oya can provide some power on demand at a lower cost than flexible gas projects and practically without harmful CO2 or other emissions, bringing us closer to our 2050 vision of powering South Africa’s electricity grid on 100% renewables,” said G7 co-founder Killian Hagemann.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acwa power, eskom, G7 Renewable Energies, power cuts, procurement, solar wind hybrid, solar-plus-storage, south africa, tender

Read Next

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

March 11, 2021
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen is aiming to more than double its renewable power capacity in the next four years.

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

March 8, 2021
Rikers Island, the infamous island home to New York City’s main prison complex, is to be used to explore the development of renewable energy generation and battery energy storage.

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

March 8, 2021
Energy company American Electric Power (AEP) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take on new utility-scale new solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems located in the PJM Interconnection area.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

March 4, 2021
A round-up of the latest solar project news from around the world, including updates from Hanwha Q CELLS and Capital Dynamics.

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

March 1, 2021
An Australian solar-plus-storage project that aims to supply 20% of Singapore’s electricity demand has been marked as a priority initiative by advisory group Infrastructure Australia.

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

February 24, 2021
A round-up of solar industry news from across the US, including updates from National Grid Renewables, Capital Dynamics, CenterPoint and the state of California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

Meyer Burger to enter US market with Heterojunction solar panels in 2021

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer