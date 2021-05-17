Solar Media
News

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

By Jules Scully
Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

Spain deployed nearly 600MW of self-consumption solar last year, according to trade body UNEF. Image: UNEF/Twitter.

New Spanish government grants to support the deployment of self-consumption solar projects could result in 3.5GW of additional capacity, trade association UNEF has suggested.

The policy will allocate €200 million (US$243 million) in support for the residential sector and public administrations, €150 million for industry and the agricultural segment and €100 million for the services sector.

UNEF said the funding, which is expected to be expanded from the initial €450 million package to as much as €900 million in the future, represents “a great opportunity” for self-consumption solar, while helping to drive the country’s economic recovery.

The association estimates that the funds will support 1.4GW of new PV in the industrial segment, 1.6GW in services area and public administrations, and 500MW of residential solar.

The policy support comes after almost 600MW of self-consumption PV projects were deployed in Spain last year, a 30% increase on 2019, thanks in part to strong levels of residential installs. UNEF said at the time that the positive figures were boosted by local incentives for new installations and a reduction in administrative barriers.

With Spain’s regions to be tasked with managing distribution of the newly announced funds, UNEF said it is key that management of the grants is carried out in an “agile and rapid manner”.

Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge also announced last week €110 million in funding to support the deployment of behind-the-meter energy storage assets alongside PV projects. The funding, which could be raised to €220 million, will finance the acquisition of batteries for both new and existing self-consumption solar facilities.

Both funding packages were revealed the same week as Spain’s parliament approved a new climate law, which commits the country to slash emissions 23% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and reach an electricity system with at least 74% renewables generation, compared to the current 40% level. The law also bans new hydrocarbon exploration with immediate effect and prohibits the sale of fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.

As part of efforts to reach 39.2GW of installed PV by 2030, Spain’s government last year introduced a new renewables auction mechanism, with an auction in January resulting in solar PV bidders picking up two-thirds of the 3GW allocated capacity.

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

May 13, 2021
Spanish oil major Repsol has made its first foray into the US renewables market with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and energy storage project developer Hecate Energy.

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

May 11, 2021
Solar-plus-storage is on offer from Swell Energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two virtual power plant (VPP) programs, which are set to boost local resilience.
Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV

May 10, 2021
Andy Colthorpe takes a look at what’s happening and what’s expected to happen in the Japanese large-scale PV market, with data and analysis courtesy of RTS Corporation and interviews with Vena Energy Japan, Sonnedix Japan and Baywa Japan.

Spain’s Opdenergy postpones IPO amid ‘challenging market conditions’

May 6, 2021
Independent power producer has Opdenergy has postponed an initial public offering (IPO) just days before its shares were due to start trading on the Spanish stock exchanges.

LPG distributor acquires majority stake in Indian C&I solar firm SunSource Energy

May 5, 2021
SHV Energy, a Netherlands-based liquified petroleum gas (LPG) distributor, has acquired a majority stake in Indian solar developer SunSource Energy.
SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

May 4, 2021
Major PV inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies has guided a return to overall business growth in 2021, due primarily to strong market demand in Europe and the US as well as the rollout of its residential energy storage product.

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

August 24, 2021
