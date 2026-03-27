SPAIN ROUND-UP: Axpo, McDonald’s sign 10-year PPA, EDP brings 90MW PV plants online

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The PPA, facilitated by Axpo in collaboration with McDonald’s and energy consultant ZConsultores Energéticos, will supply photovoltaic power to participating restaurants.

“McDonald’s sustainability vision aligns perfectly with ours. By securing 83GWh of solar energy annually, they are putting into practice the company’s carbon reduction commitment for Spain,” said Ignacio Soneira, CEO, Axpo Iberia.

In November 2025, Axpo completed the 200MW Vilecha PV complex in Spain’s León province, comprising four interconnected 50MW plants across Villadangos del Páramo and Cimanes del Tejar. The company said the project posed technical and coordination challenges, requiring the simultaneous design of four plants on varying terrain with a shared connection to a 132kV substation.

Baden-headquartered Axpo has developed more than 1.3GW of utility-scale solar capacity and operates over 700 installations, while advancing a 4GW pipeline across Spain, Italy and Poland. The company is targeting 10GW of solar capacity in Europe by 2030.

EDP commissions 90MW of solar plants in Navarra

To evacuate power from both sites, EDP built an electrical substation and a 2.5km, 400kV transmission line connecting to the national grid. Image: EDP.

In other news, Portuguese utility EDP has added 90MW of renewable capacity to Spain’s electricity system with the commissioning of two photovoltaic plants in Navarra, Cierzo II with 42MW and Cierzo IV with 47.5MW.

Both projects mark EDP’s first solar commissioning in Spain this year, with Cierzo II located in Corella and Cierzo IV in Castejón, together comprising more than 160,000 solar modules.

To evacuate power from both sites, EDP built an electrical substation and a 2.5km, 400kV transmission line connecting to the national grid, with one tower reaching 90 metres in height.

Additionally, EDP has signed agreements to return the Montes de Cierzo and Argenzón landholdings to communal ownership under the Municipality of Corella. Throughout their operational life, the solar plants will implement habitat management measures to protect steppe birds, covering more than 112 hectares in Navarra’s designated conservation areas.

EDP holds a global portfolio spanning onshore and offshore wind, solar, and hydro, totalling over 30GW of installed capacity, and leverages hybrid renewable and storage projects while dedicating 30% of its investment plan to grid expansion and modernisation. In Spain, EDP operates over 5GW of renewable capacity, including hybrid solar projects.