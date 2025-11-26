SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Matrix Renewables, a Spanish-American independent power producer (IPP) backed by the TPG Rise investment fund, operates in Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Chile and the US. RES said this operational spread required an O&M partner capable of offering advanced predictive maintenance and digital capabilities.

“This agreement reflects the trust that major IPPs place in our ability to optimise the performance and availability of large, diverse solar portfolios. Matrix Renewables sets a high bar for operational quality, and we are pleased to bring our global experience and digital capabilities to support their assets across Spain,” said Manuel Sánchez-Merenciano, global head of solar O&M services for RES.

RES was recently named by market analysts Wood Mackenzie as the second largest provider of solar O&M services globally, with 21.9GW under its maintenance services.

Axpo completes 200MW project in León

The 200MW Vilecha solar complex combines four 50MW interconnected projects in León province. Image: Axpo.

Meanwhile, in separate news, Swiss developer Axpo has completed a 200MW PV facility in Spain’s León province.

The company’s Vilecha solar complex comprises four separate but interconnected 50MW PV plants in the municipalities of Villadangos del Páramo and Cimanes de Tejar.

The company said that the Vilecha project presented technical and coordination challenges, as it involved the simultaneous design of four solar plants with varying terrain characteristics and a common connection to a 132kV substation.

Following a construction process that took a year, Axpo said the facility had been completed on schedule and will be ready to start feeding clean energy into the national grid by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Elsewhere in Spain, Axpo is also constructing two other solar plants: the 13.5MW La Muela project in Zaragoza and the 32.5MW Almod project in Córdoba.