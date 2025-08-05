Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SPAIN ROUND UP: Sonnedix and Prosolia acquire projects, Iberdrola and Burger King sign PPA

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

News

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

News

AES Andes breaks ground on 1.3GW solar-wind-storage projects in Chile

News

In search of silver linings

Features, Interviews

SPAIN ROUND UP: Sonnedix and Prosolia acquire projects, Iberdrola and Burger King sign PPA

News

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

News

US residential solar to see short-term pain, long-term growth

News

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Brookfield’s hydrogen projects drive over US$400 million in renewable generation in Q2 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The acquisition brings Sonnedix’s operating capacity of over 1.25GW in Spain. Image: Sonnedix.

This week has been marked by significant developments in the Spanish clean energy sector, including Sonnedix acquiring a 12.6MWp PV project in Badajoz, Prosolia Energy purchasing EDP’s 190MWac solar portfolio for €160 million (US$184.5 million) and Iberdrola Spain signing a 34MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Burger King.

Sonnedix acquires 12.6MWp PV project in Spain 

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has acquired a 12.6MWp solar project from Nordic Solar, located in Badajoz, around 398km southwest of Madrid. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Boreal PV plant operates under the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) scheme, providing long-term revenue visibility, stable cash flows and reduced exposure to market volatility. The acquisition brings Sonnedix’s operating capacity of over 1.25GW in Spain. 

Eversheds Sutherland served as legal and tax advisors, KPMG led the financial due diligence and Vector Renewables handled the technical assessment for the transaction. 

With a total capacity of over 12GW, Sonnedix has a development pipeline of almost 7GW, across Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the US and the UK.  

Recently, Sonnedix raised €2 billion through two refinancing deals in Europe. The first, for €595 million (US$686.8 million), closed in June 2025 to support its 154MW Spanish portfolio. The second, for €1.37 billion (US$1.58 billion) completed in July, refinanced over 1GW of solar assets across France, Italy, Poland, Spain and Portugal. The transactions consolidated 12 project financings into two, creating a scalable debt platform to drive growth, hybridisation and capital efficiency. 

Prosolia Energy acquires 100% stake in EDP’s 190MWac solar portfolio 

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Prosolia Energy has acquired 100% equity stake in Portuguese utility company EDP’s 190MWac solar portfolio in Spain. 

The sale and purchase agreement signed between Prosolia and EDP’s subsidiary EDP Renováveis (EDPR), is estimated at €160 million (US$184.5 million). The transaction includes five operational solar plants located in the regions of Andalucía and Castilla y León, each with an average asset life of less than one year. All projects are backed by long-term PPAs

With this transaction, EDPR has secured €800 million (US$923 million) toward its €2 billion (US$2.3 billion) asset rotation target for 2025. The acquisition is expected to close in 2025, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions. 

Iberdrola Spain signs 34MW PPA with Burger King 

Iberdrola Spain – Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola’s subsidiary – has signed a PPA with Burger King for 34MW of capacity.  

As per the terms of the agreement, Iberdrola Spain will supply the restaurant chain with a total of 1,900GWh of PV energy, supporting Burger King’s transition to renewable energy and enhancing its energy security. The agreement now covers 109MW, enough to meet the annual energy demand of over 900 restaurants in Spain. 

By the end of 2023, Iberdrola’s total solar capacity stood at 5,953MW. Under its 2024–2026 Strategic Plan, it aims to add 2.1GWW and reach 14GW by 2025. The company has extensive PPA experience across nine countries including Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, the UK, the US, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, covering both wind and solar projects. 

In the first quarter of 2025, Iberdrola reported net profits of €2 billion (US$2.28 billion), a 26% rise from Q1 2024. EBITDA reached €4.6 billion (US$5.3 billion), with half generated from the US and UK. The company invested a record €2.72 billion (US$3.1 billion), up 14%, and its market capitalisation hit an all-time high of €100 billion (US$115.4 billion), making it one of only two energy firms to reach that mark.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Burger King, edp group, europe, iberdrola, Nordic Solar, prosolia, pv power plants, solar pv, sonnedix, spain

Read Next

Spread across 140 hectares, the project dedicates 70% of its land to agricultural activities while simultaneously generating clean electricity from solar PV. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

August 5, 2025
NextEnergy Capital (NEC), through NextPower V ESG, has acquired a 73MW agriPV portfolio in Campania, Italy.
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

August 5, 2025
China’s leading polysilicon firms are reportedly considering shutting down one third of the country’s polysilicon capacity and restructuring the sector, following years of overcapacity and tumbling prices.
Rooftop solar installation.

US residential solar to see short-term pain, long-term growth

August 5, 2025
Residential solar installations will slow in the US over the coming years, though long-term installations will remain significant, according to new research from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie.
Under the supply agreement, the shipments are scheduled to begin in FY 2025-26. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

August 4, 2025
Indian solar PV module manufacturer Vikram Solar will supply 250MW of n-type modules to Bondada Group for its solar project in Maharashtra.
Risen 1
Sponsored

Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

August 4, 2025
Risen Energy’s Bob Hao discusses the company’s latest range of integrated energy solutions and recent developments in HJT module technology.
The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

August 4, 2025
Waaree Energies has commissioned a 1.8GW solar module manufacturing line at its factory in Chikhli, Navsari district, Gujarat.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

News

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.