Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SPI Energy planning HJT cell manufacturing in the US

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Heterojunction cells and modules are forming part of the shift towards n-type in the industry. Image: Hevel Solar

SPI Energy’s PV manufacturing subsidiary Solar4America has said that it will start manufacturing heterojunction technology (HJT) n-type solar cells in the US by the end of 2024.

The company is headquartered in California, where it currently produces passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) modules for rooftop and utility-scale deployments, the capacity of which is expected to reach 2.4GW by the end of 2023.

PV Tech has contacted SPI Solar to inquire about the capacity of the new cell production facility, and the location has yet to be determined.

Denton Peng, chairman and CEO of SPI Energy, said: “We are excited about this significant step in our strategic expansion. The production of HJT solar cells aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge renewable energy technology while reducing carbon footprints globally.”

Using multiple silicon-based layers atop an n-type silicon substrate, HJT cells offer higher conversion rates than tradition p-type cells. The solar industry as a whole is transitioning from PERC – which has been the norm for solar cell technology for decades – into HJT and tunnel oxide passicated contact (TOPCon) cell technologies.

Solar manufacturer JA Solar spoke with PV Tech at the SNEC conference earlier this year about the ongoing n-type ‘transition period’.

The US has been attempting to double down on PV manufacturing in its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA); the announcement of cell capacity from SPI – though most likely fairly small scale – will be what is needed to fully establish a foothold in PV manufacturing for the US.  

The Future of Solar Manufacturing in the U.S.

19 July 2023
Join possibly the two most knowledgeable and respected analysts covering the PV industry today, and with unique insights into the U.S. solar industry, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of Roth MKM will meet up on this Webinar to give their thoughts on the prospects of new solar manufacturing capacity additions in the U.S. going forward. Expect to hear their thoughts on U.S. manufacturing policy, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, what may happen with cell and module capacity additions, and much more.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
cell manufacturing, hjt, solar cell, solar pv, spi energy, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023