SNEC 2023: JA Solar and the N-type ‘transition period’

Some of JA Solar’s extensive range of products on show at SNEC 2023. Image: Solar Media.

At this year’s SNEC in Shanghai, the world’s biggest solar industry event, the PV Tech team speaks with leading players in the Chinese and global markets for a series of exclusive video interviews.

JA Solar VP of sales Henning Schulze sits down with PV Tech director David Evans for a discussion of where the PV industry is going this year, the key trends and of course gives us a look at the products on JA Solar’s booth at the show.

The industry is in a transition period from mono P-type PERC technology modules to N-type. For this year, the “workhorse” of the industry is mono P-type PERC, Schulze says, of which JA Solar was exhibiting a broad range at SNEC 2023. At the same time, the manufacturer is exhibiting N-type modules based on two technologies: tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction technology (HJT).

