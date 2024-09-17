Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Stanwell, Genex ink 15-year PPA for 775MW solar PV project in Queensland, Australia

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Stanwell, Genex ink 15-year PPA for 775MW solar PV project in Queensland, Australia

News

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

News

PV modules are getting weaker—how should the industry respond?

Features, Guest Blog

Heliene, Solarcycle ink US recycled solar glass supply deal

News

US DOE provides US$72.8 million loan guarantee for Tribal solar-plus-storage project

News

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

News

New South Wales sets Australia’s first distributed solar and storage uptake target

News

Niam Infrastructure and Evecon to build 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power.

State-owned energy company Stanwell has inked a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure renewable energy derived from 775MW of solar PV owned by Genex Power in Queensland, Australia.

The agreement encompasses the Bulli Creek Stage 1 Solar Farm, which has a generation capacity of 775MW. It is being co-developed by Genex and J-POWER, who recently acquired Genex. Once in operation, the companies claim, it will become the largest grid-connected solar farm in Australia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Under the terms of the PPA, Stanwell will purchase up to 550MW from Bulli Creek Stage 1 Solar Farm, situated in southern Queensland, to the west of Brisbane. This is the first phase of a multi-stage development at the Bulli Creek Clean Energy Park that will include up to 2GW of solar and large-scale battery storage

Stage one of Bulli Creek will see around 775MW of solar PV installed at the site. In the project’s second phase, a 400MW/1600MWh BESS will be constructed.

Craig Francis, CEO of Genex Power, said the new PPA will help propel the project towards its final investment decision, expected later this year. Construction is set to commence in early 2025.

“The 15-year offtake agreement at Bulli Creek will enable Genex to progress the project swiftly toward a final investment decision later this year, delivering 775MW of new renewable energy capacity in Queensland from 2027,” Francis said.

Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Stanwell, added that the PPA will help the company achieve its decarbonisation target to reach up to 10GW of renewable energy generation by 2025.

Stanwell signs five-year contract for Kidston Solar Farm

Alongside the PPA arrangement Stanwell Asset Maintenance Company (SAMCo), a subdivision of Stanwell, penned a five-year contract to deliver operations and maintenance (O&M) services for Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Farm.

Stanwell launched SAMCo in November 2023 to provide operations and maintenance services to renewable energy projects throughout Queensland, creating new training and job opportunities for its workforce. The agreement will establish four permanent roles at the site, supported by a travelling service technician team.

Based in Far-North Queensland, the 50MW Kidston Solar Project features 540,000 solar modules operating on a single-axis tracking system and has an anticipated project life of 30 years. The first energisation occurred for the project in November 2017, and cadmium telluride thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar provided the solar modules.

Commenting on this agreement, O’Rourke said: “SAMCo’s contract also locks in additional jobs in the renewable sector and showcases our ability to leverage our highly skilled workforce and experience to optimise the performance of renewable energy assets like those at Kidston Solar Farm.” 

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, first solar, genex power, J-Power, power purchase agreement, ppa, queensland, solar pv, Stanwell Corporation

Read Next

A 258MW solar project in South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Image: Scatec.

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

September 16, 2024
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and FirstRand Bank have allocated €400 million (US$444 million) to support the development of solar PV and wind generation projects in South Africa.
Australia added 2.9GW of rooftop PV systems last year. Image: Clean Energy Regulator via Twitter.

New South Wales sets Australia’s first distributed solar and storage uptake target

September 16, 2024
The New South Wales government is set to implement the first target in Australia for the uptake of solar PV and battery energy storage by households and businesses, via its newly launched Consumer Energy Strategy, it has claimed.
Image: Fortescue

Solar PV and wind form foundation of Australia’s updated National Hydrogen Strategy

September 13, 2024
Today (13 September), the Australian government released an updated 2024 version of its National Hydrogen Strategy, focusing on accelerating clean hydrogen industry growth, with solar PV and wind generation set to provide the foundation for a booming industry.
Image: AMEA Power.

AMEA Power to build 1GW solar PV project with 600MWh BESS in Egypt

September 13, 2024
AMEA Power is set to build one of Africa’s largest solar PV projects in Egypt, with a generation capacity of 1GW, after signing several PPAs.
Neoen’s 300MWp Cestas solar project in France. Image: Neoen.

SmartestEnergy Australia pens PPA for Neoen-owned 440MW New South Wales solar PV project

September 13, 2024
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has inked a four-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy retailer SmartestEnergy Australia for 50% of the energy generated from the 440MW Culcairn Solar Farm in New South Wales.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

September 12, 2024
The first tender for the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Access Rights in New South Wales, Australia, has seen interest from projects amounting to around 15GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

News

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

News

Niam Infrastructure and Evecon to build 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024