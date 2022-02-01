Solar Media
News

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

News

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

News

Wacker Chemie almost doubles polysilicon sales, massively raising its earnings

News
Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI (centre left) and Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD Tata Power (centre right) at the signing in ceremony in Mumbai. Image: Tata Power

The State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with Tata Power Solar Systems to establish a financing agency for commercial and residential solar projects up to 1MW.

The ‘Surya Shakti Cell’ was set up in the country’s financial capital Mumbai and will process all the loan applications for solar projects from across India.

SBI aims to provide “an end-to-end platform for digital and hassle-free journey to the loan applicants”, while offering competitive rates for solar project financing. The budget for the finance unit was not disclosed.

The agency will also assist applicants in procuring equipment, resolving technical issues and expediting approval processes, Tata Power said in a statement.

“We are delighted to launch the Surya Shakti Cell with an objective to provide a new direction to solar projects financing in India,” said SBI chairman Dinesh Khara. “We are very happy to partner with Tata Power Solar Systems in this initiative, which is in line with the global objectives of the COP26 Agreement in reducing the carbon footprint.”

India has more than 6GW of cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity, according to Mercom India data, with deployment booming in the country last year following a slow down caused by the pandemic.  

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said India’s solar energy output could match coal-fired power within the next 20 years, but the country’s clean energy sector may need US$1.4 trillion in additional funding to ensure a “sustainable growth path”.

PV Tech Premium has broken down the key mechanisms and avenues available to businesses looking to invest in India’s solar sector.

Also today, India’s government has provided a further Rs19,500 crore (US$2.6 billion) of funding for its PV manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with the country intent on spurring further development of a domestic solar manufacturing base.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financing, india, indian solar, project financing, rooftop solar, sbi, small-scale solar, tata power solar

Subscribe to Newsletter

