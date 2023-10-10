Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen to step down

“After almost 14 years as president and CEO, and after careful considerations, I have concluded and informed the board that it is time to step down. I am proud of what all the employees have achieved and am confident that I leave Statkraft fit to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy,” said Rynning-Tønnesen.

Rynning-Tønnesen joined the company in 2010.

“I would like to thank Christian for his leadership and contributions to Statkraft. Statkraft has become Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and a leading player in the global energy markets. Statkraft has a robust platform for continued growth, both operationally and financially,” said Thorhild Widvey, chair of the board of Statkraft.

Currently, Statkraft has 572MW of solar capacity capacity under construction. The company also operates in 21 countries with a focus on Norway and Europe, in addition to countries in the Americas such as Brazil, Chile and the US.

Previously, Statkraft announced a plan to develop and operate 2GW of solar and wind capacity in Germany by 2030. According to Stefan-Jörg Göbel, country manager of Statkraft, the company is planning to develop and build around 300MW-500MW of wind and solar capacity in Germany every year from 2027.