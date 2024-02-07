Subscribe To Premium
Summit Ridge Energy, Castillo Engineering partner in 82MW US community solar portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Connecticut Green Bank more than doubles funding for commercial-scale solar projects to US$110 million

Solar and wind accounted for 27% of EU electricity in 2023

EU plans 90% cut to greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

The nuts and bolts of PV resilience

Enphase reports revenue of US$302.5 million in Q4 2023, down from US$551.1 million in Q3

"Significant increase in capital needs" for solar development in Portugal

Itochu subsidiary sells 333MW of PV to developer Adapture in US MISO territory

Sonnedix inks €260 million agreement for Italian solar projects

Recurrent Energy secures US$160 million financing for 127MW PV plant in Louisiana

Aerial view of a community solar project from Summit Ridge Energy in Illinois
A Summit Ridge Energy 3 MW community solar project in Morris, Illinois, US. Image: Summit Ridge Energy

US community solar developer Summit Ridge Energy has selected Castillo Engineering to provide design and engineering services on an 82MW portfolio of projects in Illinois, US.

Comprised of 26 community solar projects, each averaging 3MW capacity, it will use bifacial modules mounted on single-axis solar trackers. A majority of the projects will also provide pollinator-friendly habitats, an increasingly frequent interest from solar developers to implement agrivoltaics in a project.

Many of the projects are expected to start construction in the first quarter of 2024 and be completed by Q4 2024.

“We chose to work with Castillo Engineering on this portfolio of projects due to their extensive community solar experience within Illinois, their project management office, as well as their highly customised solutions,” said Pradeep Mohanraj, vice president of engineering at Summit Ridge Energy.

Community solar growth rising in Illinois

With this new partnership to build 82MW of community solar projects in Illinois, Summit Ridge Energy continues to increase its presence in the midwestern US state. Last year, it partnered with investment firm HASI to build, own and operate 250MW of community solar projects in Illinois and Maryland.

Moreover, Summit Ridge Energy raised a further US$275 million last November to fund a portfolio of 15 projects in Illinois and another 15 in Virginia. Soon after, PV Tech Premium spoke with the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer, Brian Dunn, about this transaction and the financing of projects in the US.

In 2021, the state passed a climate bill to accelerate renewables’ growth and expected 5.8GW of rooftop and community solar additions by 2030.

Community solar is poised to grow in the coming years, not only in Illinois but across the country. It is expected to add 6GW of capacity between 2023 and 2027, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).

Graph showing community solar installation capacity in selected US states. Credit: PV Tech

As more states continue to pass legislation or programmes directed to community solar, its growth is set to accelerate even further thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Furthermore, Illinois is among the leading states in the US in the community solar market, ranking fourth with 220MW of installed solar capacity as of Q3 2023.

This year alone several project announcements have been made in Illinois, including community solar company Nautilus Solar Energy acquiring a 75.6MW portfolio in January, developer Reactivate partnering with US retailer Walmart and US Bancorp Impact Finance – a subsidiary of financing entity US Bank – to develop solar projects in Illinois and New York, the leading state for community solar.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
castillo engineering, community solar, engineering, illinois, pollinator habitat, summit ridge energy, us

