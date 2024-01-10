Nautilus Solar Energy acquires 75.6MW community solar projects in Illinois

The company said the acquisition could strengthen its presence in community solar, particularly its rapid growth in existing and new midwestern markets.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step towards expanding Nautilus’s overall footprint in the Midwest,” said Jeff Lee, business development director at Nautilus.

Recently, PV Tech Premium published an interview with Solar Powers Illinois, examining the state’s role in energy transition in the US.

Nautilus Solar Energy has been expanding its solar portfolio. Last year, it secured US$202 million for a 186MW portfolio consisting of 58 solar projects in seven states, with the majority of them being community solar projects.

Meanwhile, PV Tech Premium published an article about the growth of community solar in the US in the coming years, which will be spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and new guidance on community solar.

By the end of the fi­rst quarter of 2023, installed community solar capacity reached 5.8GW, according to data from trade body Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). That number is expected to double in the next fi­ve years, according to a report published by the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) and Wood Mackenzie, with at least 6GW of community solar to be added between 2023 and 2027.