Sungrow signs 2GW distribution deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice

Sungrow products being exhibited at least year’s SNEC show in Shanghai, China. Image: PV Tech.

Inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed a 2GW distribution agreement with Australian distributor Solar Juice.

The manufacturer is to supply PV inverters and battery energy storage products, amongst others, as part of what is considered the “largest and most comprehensive” contract of this capacity in Australia, according to Sungrow.

The supply agreement between both companies will be aimed to the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segments and will further increase Sungrow’s presence in Australia.

Joe Zhou, country manager of Australia at Sungrow, said: “The 2GW milestone will help Sungrow capture the market opportunities and strengthen the brand involvement in Australia. It also represents a boost for both brands. With Solar Juice, we will provide clean, reliable and renewable solutions for each customer.”

Last March, Sungrow inaugurated a 7GW expansion to its solar inverter factory in India, bringing the facility’s total capacity to 10GW.

Earlier this year, the Chinese manufacturer launched its new “1+X” central modular inverter with an output of 1.1MW and had already secured 500MW of orders at that time.