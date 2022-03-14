Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sungrow opens 10GW solar inverter manufacturing facility in India

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Inverters, Manufacturing, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India to add 18GW of module manufacturing capacity by end of 2023 – JMK

News

Sungrow opens 10GW solar inverter manufacturing facility in India

News

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

News

Shoals Technologies to double manufacturing capacity as backlog soars

News

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

News

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

News

Commerce extends review period for Auxin Solar petition despite industry lobbying

News

Scatec bolsters green ammonia prospects with Egypt facility

News

CBP reveals best practice for importers to comply with US polysilicon WRO

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sungrow inaugurated its inverter manufacturing facility in India and introduced its “1+X” modular inverter in the Indian market. Image: Sungrow.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has inaugurated a new solar inverter factory with an annual production capacity of 10GW in India.

The new facility is designed to allow the manufacturer to cater for customers across different segments in the market.

The launch of Sungrow’s facility in Indian territory comes at a time where India’s government is pushing to increase the country’s domestic solar manufacturing production while reducing its imports of solar PV modules.

“I appreciate this step of Sungrow, as well as its long-term development plan, which can help to realize our ambition of renewable energy mission. In the future, I hope Sungrow can keep leading this market and set the benchmark for Indian solar industry, for the success of ‘Make in India’ Initiative,” Bhagwanth Khuba, India’s Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, said.

The company also took the occasion to launch some of its products in the Indian market such as the SG350HX, with a maximum power output of 352kW and supporting bifacial PV modules, as well as the “1+X” modular inverter.

Recently, the Production Linked Incentive was amplified in order to add more than 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing in India.

Last year, India added more than 10GW of solar PV and reached 49GW of total solar capacity.

Starting next month, the country will introduce a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules, with a 25% duty on solar cells.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

6 April 2022
With the rapid development of renewable energy technologies, the proportion of solar, wind and other renewable energy in the electrical systems of countries all over the world is increasing. Accordingly, the demand for energy storage systems is also rising. Until now, the vast majority of battery storage systems have used HVAC for air cooling and direct parallel connection of multiple battery racks to increase energy density. This has led to numerous problems, such as high auxiliary power consumption, inefficient heat dissipation and severe barrel effect, resulting in lower than anticipated project revenue. Sungrow's liquid cooled battery storage system is not only able to mitigate a number of the above problems, but is also able to provide a total system solution, from battery cabinets to MV transformers and from AC to DC coupling, to handle different applications across a range of scenarios. Join this webinar for an introduction to Sungrow’s global BESS footprint, the current problems and challenges for BESS, the design and key benefits of liquid cooled BESS, an understanding of how a liquid cooled BESS improves project economics, increases system equipment life and increases project revenue and more.
india, india solar, inverter manufacturing, inverter supplier, manufacturing capacity, sungrow

Read Next

India to add 18GW of module manufacturing capacity by end of 2023 – JMK

March 14, 2022
India is set to double its solar module manufacturing capacity in the next two years, with the sector boosted by government support schemes and new entrants exploring the market, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

March 11, 2022
India’s expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has changed its rules and future rounds will now be open to previous winners, although total capacities will be capped at 10GW. The local content requirement for manufacturer of 90% remains.
PV Tech Premium

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

March 9, 2022
Concerns have been raised that some solar plants under development in India could be put on hold due to upcoming tariffs threatening their economic viability.

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

March 1, 2022
India added more than 10GW of solar PV in 2021 as the country hit a cumulative installed solar capacity of 49GW by the end of the year, according to research firm Mercom India Research's latest update on India’s solar sector.

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

February 28, 2022
Indian independent power producer Azure Power exceeded the upper end of its revenue guidance for its Q3 fiscal year thanks to the addition of new renewables projects.
PV Tech Premium

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

February 28, 2022
Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies is taking advantage of rising interest in its products from export markets as it looks to maintain a full order book, the company’s CEO has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

News

Shoals Technologies to double manufacturing capacity as backlog soars

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021