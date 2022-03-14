Sungrow opens 10GW solar inverter manufacturing facility in India

Sungrow inaugurated its inverter manufacturing facility in India and introduced its “1+X” modular inverter in the Indian market. Image: Sungrow.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has inaugurated a new solar inverter factory with an annual production capacity of 10GW in India.

The new facility is designed to allow the manufacturer to cater for customers across different segments in the market.

The launch of Sungrow’s facility in Indian territory comes at a time where India’s government is pushing to increase the country’s domestic solar manufacturing production while reducing its imports of solar PV modules.

“I appreciate this step of Sungrow, as well as its long-term development plan, which can help to realize our ambition of renewable energy mission. In the future, I hope Sungrow can keep leading this market and set the benchmark for Indian solar industry, for the success of ‘Make in India’ Initiative,” Bhagwanth Khuba, India’s Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, said.

The company also took the occasion to launch some of its products in the Indian market such as the SG350HX, with a maximum power output of 352kW and supporting bifacial PV modules, as well as the “1+X” modular inverter.

Recently, the Production Linked Incentive was amplified in order to add more than 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing in India.

Last year, India added more than 10GW of solar PV and reached 49GW of total solar capacity.

Starting next month, the country will introduce a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules, with a 25% duty on solar cells.