Sungrow to supply 2.2GW of inverters for NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia

Previously, Sungrow signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro to supply 400MWh energy storage systems comprising a DC capacity of 536MW/600MWh to the NEOM Green Hydrogen project.

“We signed the agreement to supply the battery energy storage solution (BESS) a few months ago. Now we’ve agreed to supply our PV inverter solutions to the project. Sungrow will continue to follow our mission of ‘Clean power for all’ and is preparing for the major challenges and opportunities towards the carbon neutrality of Saudi Arabia,” said James Wu, senior vice president of Sungrow.

Sungrow added that its inverters are resilient to sandy, dry, and windy conditions and can be operated in high temperatures. The inverters are also equipped with intelligent string-level diagnosis to improve the power yield and real-time parallel arc detection to protect system safety further.

Previously, Sungrow signed an agreement to supply 2.1GW worth of inverters to the Al Shuaibah PV project in Saudi Arabia, which will be the largest solar farm in the world once it reaches operations.