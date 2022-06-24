Subscribe
Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

By Sean Rai-Roche
Sungrow’s SG3125HV invertors at the 187MW Weesow-Willmersdorf plant in Germany. Image: Sungrow.

Sungrow was the world’s biggest PV inverter company in 2021, shipping 47.1GW of products and expanding its production facilities in Asia, according to research firm IHS Markit. 

The research firm, now part of S&P Global via a US$140 billion merger, today announced the top 10 global PV inverter companies in terms of estimated shipments in 2021.

IHS Markit said despite COVID-19, unstable supply chains and logistical challenges in 2021, Sungrow managed to ship close to 50GW of its inverters, invest in R&D and update its product portfolio by launching the SG350HX string inverter, 1+X modular inverter, liquid-cooled energy storage system and its newest inverter series for the commercial, industrial and residential sectors.

Sungrow recently made its inverter portfolio available to the Nordic countries and has already signed a supply contract for a 320MW solar project in Denmark.

Moreover, the Hefei, China-based company has expanded its Indian factory’s annual manufacturing capacity to over 10GW and has established a new factory in Thailand with a 10GW annual capacity.

Meanwhile, it has also joined RE100 and EP100 – global campaigns organised by The Climate Group to spur greater decarbonisation of industry – which Sungrow said reinforced its “commitment to use 100% renewable energy across the entire value chain and improve energy productivity by 35% by 2028.”

This year alone, Sungrow has signed a 2GW distribution agreement with Australian distributor Solar Juice, has landed a contract to supply its latest SG350HX string inverter for a 45.75MW PV project in Saudi Arabia and has launched its new “1+X” central modular inverter that can be connected to energy storage systems.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Read Next

African firms partner to establish Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund

June 24, 2022
Investors Harith General Partners and African power provider Anergi Group have partnered to establish the Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund (PAREF) to accelerate renewable energy deployment across Africa and close the continent’s investment gap.

3D Micromac lands supply contract for Enel Green Power’s module gigafactory expansion

June 23, 2022
German laser engineering company 3D Micromac is to supply its laser cutting technology to Enel Green Power’s 3Sun gigafactory in Sicily, Italy as the company strives to expand its production capacity of high-efficiency modules to 3GW by 2024.

World’s solar capacity to top 2TW by 2031, with China accounting for nearly half of all new additions

June 23, 2022
The world’s total solar capacity will reach 2,044GW by 2031, with China continuing to lead the way in deployment, making up nearly half (47%) of the world's 1,190GW net solar capacity additions through to 2031, according to research firm Fitch Solutions.

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

June 23, 2022
Polysilicon prices have continued to climb in China amid limited supply as manufacturers are hit by power rationing.

Brookfield raises US$15bn for ‘world’s largest private fund’ focused on the energy transition

June 23, 2022
Brookfield Asset Management has raised US$15 billion as part of its Brookfield Global Transition Fund that will focus investments on the transition to a net zero carbon economy.

AMPYR, Belectric agree to install 200MW+ of solar PV across Germany within two years

June 22, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE) and German developer Belectric have agreed to install a pipeline of more than 200MW of solar PV capacity in Germany within the next two years.

