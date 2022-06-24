Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

Sungrow’s SG3125HV invertors at the 187MW Weesow-Willmersdorf plant in Germany. Image: Sungrow.

Sungrow was the world’s biggest PV inverter company in 2021, shipping 47.1GW of products and expanding its production facilities in Asia, according to research firm IHS Markit.

The research firm, now part of S&P Global via a US$140 billion merger, today announced the top 10 global PV inverter companies in terms of estimated shipments in 2021.

IHS Markit said despite COVID-19, unstable supply chains and logistical challenges in 2021, Sungrow managed to ship close to 50GW of its inverters, invest in R&D and update its product portfolio by launching the SG350HX string inverter, 1+X modular inverter, liquid-cooled energy storage system and its newest inverter series for the commercial, industrial and residential sectors.

Sungrow recently made its inverter portfolio available to the Nordic countries and has already signed a supply contract for a 320MW solar project in Denmark.

Moreover, the Hefei, China-based company has expanded its Indian factory’s annual manufacturing capacity to over 10GW and has established a new factory in Thailand with a 10GW annual capacity.

Meanwhile, it has also joined RE100 and EP100 – global campaigns organised by The Climate Group to spur greater decarbonisation of industry – which Sungrow said reinforced its “commitment to use 100% renewable energy across the entire value chain and improve energy productivity by 35% by 2028.”

This year alone, Sungrow has signed a 2GW distribution agreement with Australian distributor Solar Juice, has landed a contract to supply its latest SG350HX string inverter for a 45.75MW PV project in Saudi Arabia and has launched its new “1+X” central modular inverter that can be connected to energy storage systems.