Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Sunnova doubles its revenue despite continued net loss

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Sunnova doubles its revenue despite continued net loss

News

US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead

News

IEA: New policies in major markets would increase clean energy investments by 50%, to US$2 trillion by 2030

News

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

News

Goldbeck Solar breaks ground on 47MW Alberta site as it eyes greater regional growth

News

Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement

News

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

News

Daqo New Energy signs polysilicon supply agreement worth up to US$18 billion

News

rPlus Energies nets 400MW/200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Utah

News

ib vogt connects 116MW solar project to Malaysian grid

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sunnova continues to increase its customer acquisitions with 21,800 in Q3 2022 and expects to add over 30,000 in Q4 2022. Image: Sunnova.

Residential solar installer Sunnova more than doubled its revenue in the third quarter of 2022, although its net loss increased as well.

The higher net loss was primarily due to higher general and administrative expense and costs due to changes in the fair value of certain financial instruments and contingent consideration, Sunnova said.

During the third quarter of 2022, Sunnova recorded a net loss of US$29.9 million, compared to US$25.9 million in Q3 2021.

However, cumulated net loss for the first nine months of the year was lower than the same period in 2021 – US$60.2 million compared to US$116.3 million a year ago. The lower net loss was primarily due to an increase in interest income of US$16.2 million due to the company’s larger customer loan portfolio.

Last August Sunnova announced it would issue US$425 million of convertible senior notes due in 2028, in order to pay off debts and fund operating costs.

Moreover, Sunnova’s revenue for Q3 2022 reached US$149.4 million, more than doubling the US$68.9 million recorded during the same period in 2021. The increased revenue was primarily driven by the increase of solar energy systems in service and the sale of inventory that began in April 2022.

The installer did, however, continue to increase its customer additions for the second quarter in a row, with 21,800 added, a 41% increase from Q3 2021 and the best month in the company’s history “through organic means”, according to its CEO William J. Berger.

While Q2 2021 recorded a higher number (see chart below), this was due to the acquisition of SunStreet and the addition of 33,5000 customers from its rival installer on top of Sunnova’s 12,700.

In an earnings call, Berger expected the company to add over 30,000 customers during Q4 2022.

Sunnova expects growth to further escalate in 2023 due to increased demand for energy dependence and lower prices, as well as positive impacts from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Furthermore, the company effectively managed its emergency response to support its customers energy reliability and resilience during the recent hurricanes that impacted the US.

“As extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc, especially in areas on the frontline of climate change like Puerto Rico and Florida, the importance of battery storage performance during grid failure has become even more critical,” Berger added.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

2 November 2022
Register now for our webinar on 2nd November, when you will have an in-depth introduction to LONGi’s latest next generation product, designed for distributed generation and rooftop applications, with high efficiency and outstanding aesthetics.
company results, financial results, residential rooftop, rooftop solar, sunnova, us residential solar

Read Next

Strong performance in the US and Brazil sees Iberdrola’s net profit jump

October 26, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded strong performances from its international assets, mainly the US and Brazil, driving its net profit up in Q1-Q3 2022.

Mytilineos renewables and storage department records its best ever quarter

October 25, 2022
Developer Mytilineos' renewables and storage department has recorded its best ever sales quarter in Q3 at the same time as posting strong numbers for the first three quarters of the year.

Tesla Q3 solar deployment jumps 13% to 94MW

October 20, 2022
Tesla’s Q3 2022 solar PV deployment increased 13% year-on-year to 94MW as its battery storage system additions reached a quarterly high.

Photon Energy Group doubles electricity sales revenue on the back of high European power prices

October 11, 2022
Solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group saw its revenue soar last quarter thanks to elevated power prices in Europe.

Tongwei Solar expecting US$3 billion in profit for Q1 – Q3 2022 as high polysilicon prices, strong demand drive growth

October 11, 2022
Leading polysilicon manufacturer Tongwei Solar is expecting its revenue for the first nine months of 2022 to soar as a result of strong demand for silicon products and its expanded production capacity.

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

October 10, 2022
Tata Power has plans to expand its footprint in the Indian state of Rajasthan and bring its renewables portfolio there to 10GW in the next five years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025

News

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

News

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022