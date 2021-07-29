Solar Media
News

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters 'new phase' of maturation

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

News

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

News

Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News
Sunnova said customers now expected more from solar and storage investments than just a financial investment. Image: Sunnova/Sunstreet.

US residential solar installer Sunnova said it was investing in its end-to-end solar services to cater for customers demanding more from their rooftop installations.

Speaking as the installer disclosed its Q2 2021 financial results, Sunnova chief executive William J. Berger said that solar had entered a “new phase of maturation and growth” where a “new value proposition had emerged”. No longer was residential PV solely pitched as a financial product, it is now “actively focused on reliability and resiliency”, he said.

“Customers are now expecting a long-term energy service offering that is fast and intelligent. To meet this need, we have dedicated resources to building out our end-to-end software platform, which contains capabilities such as quoting tools for dealers, predictive service analytics for customers, and grid services software for aggregation,” Berger added.

Investments in additional services, both for end users and other companies involved in the solar supply chain, have become common in recent months, while grid services have emerged as an area of particular interest for residential solar installers in the US as specific states open up grid services markets. Sunrun has actively pitched this in previous quarters, while earlier this week microinverter supplier Enphase Energy said customers of its battery storage solution in certain states would be able to earn up to US$1,500 per year by allowing grid utilities to access their capacity.

It was also confirmed earlier this week that Sunnova had partnered with inverter provider SolarEdge and grid operator National Grid to participate in a grid stability project in New England, wherein customers will help provide voltage support.

Sunnova reported a 55% jump in year-on-year revenue in Q2 2021, with turnover reaching US$66.6 million. Customer numbers meanwhile leapt to 162,600 as of 30 June 2021, aided by 12,700 new customers through organic means and the introduction of 33,500 customers following its acquisition of rival installer SunStreet, which completed earlier this year.

But despite the influx of new customers and a jump in revenue, the installer’s quarterly losses soared to US$66.3 million on higher net interest costs, an US$18.8 million hit owing to unrealised losses on interest rate swaps and higher general and administrative expenses.

Sunnova did, however, reaffirm its guidance for the year, stating it still expected to add between 55,000 and 58,000 new customers organically in 2021, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expected to fall between US$80 – 85 million this year.

energy storage, enphase energy, finance, grid services, residential solar, ssfusa, sunnova, sunrun, us solar

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

July 28, 2021
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unveiled formal plans to replace its existing solar support framework with a new incentive programme which will support up to 3.75GW of new solar over the next five years.

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

July 28, 2021
Solar and storage provider Sunnova, SolarEdge Technologies and National Grid have partnered on a grid stability project in New England, US

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

July 28, 2021
Enphase Energy shipped fewer microinverters in Q2 2021 than in the preceding quarter as supply constraints continued to bite, but the manufacturer still managed to boost revenue sequentially.

Canadian Solar bags financing to pursue flexible Brazilian solar strategy

July 27, 2021
Canadian Solar has closed a BRL500 million (US$100 million) financing facility to develop a Brazilian solar portfolio claimed to be the country’s largest, while also giving it the option to hold built solar assets for longer.

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

July 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring Vision Solar’s commitment to hire “hundreds” of sales staff as part of a two-state expansion, Recurrent Energy’s sale of two major assets in Texas and news of 8minute Solar Energy strengthening its legal team.

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

July 27, 2021
Tesla reported retrofit solar installations of 85MW in Q2 2021, cementing its recovery from a worst-ever performance in the corresponding period last year.

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Mytilineos posts US$91 million profit but renewables revenues slide

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar's scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Enphase revenues rise but shipments dip as supply chain constraints persist

News

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

August 19, 2021

At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar's premium modules benefit Europe's residential, commercial and utility PV segments

August 26, 2021

10am (CEST)

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

October 6, 2021

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
