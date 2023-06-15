Sunova presents high-efficiency TOPCon module at Intersolar

The new panels are intended for use in industrial rooftop installations and ground-mounted solar plants, Image: Andre Lamberti

Sunova Solar rolled out three new TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) high-density modules at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany, which all feature the new panel design with 182x186mm cells.

The design allows higher total watt peak per area, Andrea Bodenhagen, Sunova marketing director for Europe, told PV Tech at the event.

With the launch, Sunova added two bifacial dual glass and one standard module with backsheet to its offering which slightly enlarges the panels from the previous 182x182mm size and integrates more busbars.

The handling characteristics have have not been affected, and the new panels are intended for use in industrial rooftop installations and ground-mounted solar plants.

Crucially, the largest one with a power range of 585Wp to 605Wp provides up to 22.9% efficiency. “This is currently the highest efficiency for a TOPCon module in the market,” said Bodenhagen.

In addition to the bifacial dual glass 585-605Wp version, the new high density modules are also available in a bifacial dual glass 425-445 Wp and backsheet 470-490 Wp version.

Production in small batches will begin in September, and mass sales will are scheduled to start in October, Bodenhagen added.