Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunpro Solar cited by US labor department over workplace safety

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Sunpro Solar cited by US labor department over workplace safety

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News

Researchers receive funding to create anti-soiling coating for solar modules

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
More than 3 million homes and businesses in the US now have solar systems. Image: Sunpro Solar.

Sunpro Solar has been cited by the US Department for Labour (DOL) for exposing its workers to fall hazards after an investigation at a Naples, Florida work site and is facing US$160,000 in penalties for the violation.

The DOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Marc Jones Construction LLC – operating as Sunpro Solar – for a “repeat violation after inspectors found workers exposed to falls”, despite the residential PV installer being cited twice for similar offenses in Texas over the past two years – in San Antonio in January 2021 and in El Paso in April 2020.

OSHA cited the company for allowing workers to climb up and down extension ladders while carrying loads that could have caused them to fall and failing to provide fall protection training to employees, the DOL said in a media statement.

Sunpro Solar was founded in 2008 by Marc Jones Construction, a commercial and residential solar panel installation company operating in 21 states.

“Marc Jones Construction has ignored the law repeatedly and failed to protect their workers from well-known fall hazards,” said OSHA Area Director Condell Eastmond in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “OSHA will continue holding this company accountable until they start meeting their obligations and complying with OSHA standards.”

It comes close on the heels of Sunpro’s acquisition by home security giant ADT, being rebranded at ADT Solar, in a deal worth US$825 million, with the transaction subject to “customary closing conditions”.

The company has 15 business days from when it received its citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or dispute the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Sunpro Solar had yet to respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
penalties, sunpro, US department of labour, workplace safety

Read Next

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

November 9, 2021
Home security giant ADT has entered the US rooftop solar PV market with the acquisition of Sunpro Solar, rebranding the company as ADT Solar

NLC India commissions 130MW solar project in Tamil Nadu, state drafts forecasting rule changes

January 2, 2018
State-run coal mining and power firm NLC India has commissioned a 130MW solar project at Neyveli, in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Indian power minister touts penalising states for not honouring PPAs

October 27, 2017
India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is finalising laws that will include penalties for state governments and distribution companies (Discoms) that do not honour power purchase agreements (PPAs), according to power minister R.K. Singh.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes