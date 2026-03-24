Sunraycer, Google ink PPAs for 400MWac Lupinus solar project in Texas

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According to Sunraycer, the Lupinus projects will add affordable renewable capacity to the ERCOT market, bolstering grid reliability amid rising electricity demand in Texas.

The deal was facilitated through the renewable transaction infrastructure platform LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process (LEAP), which standardises PPA transactions to improve certainty for developers and buyers.

“Through our proprietary process, we were able to go from RFP launch to contract execution in under ten weeks,” said Rob Collier, senior vice president of marketplaces at LevelTen Energy. “We’re excited to see these projects come online, and the long-term impact that they’ll deliver to local communities in Texas and to the grid.”

Earlier this month, Sunraycer broke ground on three solar-plus-storage projects in Texas, including the two-phase Lupinus project in Hagansport and the 100MW Eagle Springs project in Lake Creek. Lupinus combines 520MW of solar PV with 411MWh of battery storage, while Eagle Springs will feature 100MW of solar and 66MWh of storage.

Sunraycer Renewables, a portfolio company of Crayhill Capital Management based in Annapolis, Maryland, has a renewable pipeline of around 3GW of solar and battery utility-scale projects across development, construction and operational stages.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held this week in Dallas, Texas, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.