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Sunraycer, Google ink PPAs for 400MWac Lupinus solar project in Texas

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 24, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

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Sunraycer Renewables' solar projects in Texas.
The Lupinus solar facility is expected to reach commercial operation by late 2027. Image: Sunraycer Renewables.

US independent power producer (IPP) Sunraycer has signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Google for its Lupinus and Lupinus 2 solar projects in Texas. 

The PPAs will support the development and operation of the company’s 400MWac Lupinus solar facility, which is expected to reach commercial operation by late 2027. 

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According to Sunraycer, the Lupinus projects will add affordable renewable capacity to the ERCOT market, bolstering grid reliability amid rising electricity demand in Texas.  

The deal was facilitated through the renewable transaction infrastructure platform LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process (LEAP), which standardises PPA transactions to improve certainty for developers and buyers. 

“Through our proprietary process, we were able to go from RFP launch to contract execution in under ten weeks,” said Rob Collier, senior vice president of marketplaces at LevelTen Energy. “We’re excited to see these projects come online, and the long-term impact that they’ll deliver to local communities in Texas and to the grid.” 

Earlier this month, Sunraycer broke ground on three solar-plus-storage projects in Texas, including the two-phase Lupinus project in Hagansport and the 100MW Eagle Springs project in Lake Creek. Lupinus combines 520MW of solar PV with 411MWh of battery storage, while Eagle Springs will feature 100MW of solar and 66MWh of storage. 

Sunraycer Renewables, a portfolio company of Crayhill Capital Management based in Annapolis, Maryland, has a renewable pipeline of around 3GW of solar and battery utility-scale projects across development, construction and operational stages.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held this week in Dallas, Texas, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

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PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
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google, levelten energy, power purchase agreement, pv power plants, solar pv, SolarPlusUS, sunraycer renewables, texas, us

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