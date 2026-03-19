Sunraycer breaks ground at 620MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

Construction is underway at the Eagle Springs project, ahead of the start of commercial operations in “late 2026”, and Sunraycer expects to start construction at the larger project later this month, and to start commercial operations in “early 2028”. Missouri-based McCarthy Building Companies will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for both projects.

“Breaking ground on Lupinus I & II and Eagle Springs marks an important milestone for Sunraycer as we continue to expand our renewable energy footprint in Texas,” said Sunraycer CEO David Lillefloren.

Last year, the company raised US$475 million in finance for two solar-plus-storage projects elsewhere in the state, putting the total solar capacity in development between these four projects at over 850MW. Sunraycer has also signed environmental attribute purchase agreements (EAPAs) for the projects for which it raised capital last year, but did not announce offtake agreements for either the Lupinus or Eagle Springs project.

The news follows a plethora of project developments in the US solar-plus-storage space, including facilities belonging to Idemitsu Renewables and Cypress Creek. The co-location of the technology types has become an increasingly popular solution to a lack of grid capacity in many markets, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects 2026 to see record capacity additions of both solar PV and BESS.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.