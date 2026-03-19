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Sunraycer breaks ground at 620MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

By JP Casey
March 19, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

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A Sunraycer Renewables project.
Sunraycer expects to start commercial operations at the Eagle Springs project in 2026 and the Lupinus project in 2028. Image: Sunraycer Renewables.

US independent power producer (IPP) Sunraycer Renewables has broken ground on a portfolio of three solar-plus-storage projects in the US state of Texas.

The portfolio consists of two phases of the Lupinus project in Hagansport and the Eagle Springs project in Lake Creek. The Lupinus project will combine 520MW of solar PV capacity and 411MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS), while Eagle Springs will consist of 100MW of solar PV and 66MWh of BESS.

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Construction is underway at the Eagle Springs project, ahead of the start of commercial operations in “late 2026”, and Sunraycer expects to start construction at the larger project later this month, and to start commercial operations in “early 2028”. Missouri-based McCarthy Building Companies will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for both projects.

“Breaking ground on Lupinus I & II and Eagle Springs marks an important milestone for Sunraycer as we continue to expand our renewable energy footprint in Texas,” said Sunraycer CEO David Lillefloren.

Last year, the company raised US$475 million in finance for two solar-plus-storage projects elsewhere in the state, putting the total solar capacity in development between these four projects at over 850MW. Sunraycer has also signed environmental attribute purchase agreements (EAPAs) for the projects for which it raised capital last year, but did not announce offtake agreements for either the Lupinus or Eagle Springs project.

The news follows a plethora of project developments in the US solar-plus-storage space, including facilities belonging to Idemitsu Renewables and Cypress Creek. The co-location of the technology types has become an increasingly popular solution to a lack of grid capacity in many markets, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects 2026 to see record capacity additions of both solar PV and BESS.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

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PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
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americas, energy storage, plant construction, projects, solar-plus-storage, SolarPlusUS, sunraycer renewables, texas, us

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