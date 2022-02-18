Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Off-Grid, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

News

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe closes US$455m loan facility to fund 2GW+ of solar PV in Europe

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

News

The ins and outs of utility-scale solar financing in Brazil

News

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

News

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sunrun has a record backlog of 57% following strong demand for its rooftop solar and battery storage services. Image: Sunrun

Leading US solar installer Sunrun installed 792MW of solar capacity in 2021, a 31% growth on 2020, exceeding guidance, reflecting the highest growth rate in five years and bringing its total networked capacity to 4.7GW, according to its Q4 and full year 2021 financial results.

In Q4, the company beat expectations and added 220MW of solar capacity across 30,000 new customers, a 28% increase year-on-year, as it benefited from its integration with Vivint Solar following an acquisition in June 2020.   

In Q3 2021, it deployed an analyst expectation-beating 219MW, and its management expects installs to remain in the range of the last two quarters moving into 2022, with around 200MW expected to be installed in Q1 this year.

Investment bank ROTH Capital, however, is assuming a continued impact from cost inflation and challenges related to the Omicron surge in the early part of 2022 and has thus adjusted its installation guidance down by 3MW to 198MW for Q1 2022.

The San Francisco-headquartered company had a net subscriber value of US$7,064 in Q4 2021, with each install costing US$29,898, compared with US$36,962 in subscriber value. ROTH Capital called the net subscriber score “weak”.

For the full year 2021, total revenue grew to US$1.61 billion, up US$687.8 million, or 75%, from 2020. Customer agreements and incentives revenue was US$826.6 million, an increase of US$342.4 million, or 71%, compared to 2020. And solar energy systems and product sales revenue was US$783.4 million, an increase of $345.4 million, or 79%, compared to 2020.

The company is entering 2022 with a record backlog of 57% and its management is expecting a 20% growth in installed capacity in 2022. Total value generated is expected to grow faster than installed solar capacity for the full-year 2022.

However, factors such as California’s contentious net metering changes, various proposals in Congress regarding the investment tax credit (ITC) and a volatile interest rate and inflation environment “limit our ability to provide precise guidance on total value generated in cash generation at this time,” said Sunrun CFO Thomas VonReichbauer in an analyst call.

“The demand for Sunrun’s products and services could be adversely affected if utilities or other interested parties are successful in challenging NEM policy in Sunrun’s markets,” said a ROTH Capital note.

Meanwhile, the company also finished the year installing a record number of batteries, representing over 100% year-over-year growth in 2021, although this was lower than initial forecasts at the start of the year due to supply constraints.

Sunrun said it has approved its third battery supplier in Q3 2021 and expected this to allow it to improve last year’s figure, catering to strong demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) from its customers.

Analyst call commentary was taken from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bess, financial results, investment tax credit, itc, NEM 3.0, residential solar, rooftop solar, roth capital, sunrun, us solar, vivint solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

February 18, 2022
Having completed its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is now accelerating efforts to develop bi-directional charging to offer a package that benefits homeowners and its installer partners while easing pressure on the grid.

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 150MW of solar with option for BESS

February 17, 2022
US utility Appalachian Power has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 150MW of solar in West Virginia with an option to include battery energy storage systems (BESS).

AT&T signs virtual power purchase agreements for 155MW of US solar

February 17, 2022
US telecoms and entertainment giant AT&T has inked two new virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with energy trader Vitol for 155MW of solar.

SunPower’s Q4 earnings plummet due to cracked connectors charge

February 17, 2022
US solar installer SunPower’s backlog has reached its highest ever level, but the firm said its Q4 earnings were hit by a supplier quality charge as well as installation delays because of COVID and poor weather.

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

February 16, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is increasing shipments to the US from a new production plant in Mexico as it looks to save on freight costs and reduce the impact of tariffs on imports.

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 5 solar module for residential, C&I systems

February 16, 2022
LONGi has expanded its Hi-MO 5 product line with a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

News

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

News

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

Featured Articles

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.