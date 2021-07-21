Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

News

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

News

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News

Solar’s ‘unstoppable growth’ puts sector on track for terawatt scale in 2022 – SPE

News

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

News

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A recently completed floating PV plant from Sunseap in Singapore. Sunseap.

Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap Group has secured a contract to build what it says will be the world’s largest floating PV project on the Indonesian island of Batam.

The 2.2GWp project will cost US$2 billion and feature an energy storage system with a capacity larger than 4GWh to supply “non-intermittent solar energy 24/7”, Sunseap said. A portion of the energy will be consumed in Batam, while it will also be possible to export output to Singapore via a subsea cable.

Sunseap signed an agreement with local development authority BP Batam for construction of the plant, which is expected to span 1,600 hectares and generate more than 2,600GWh of electricity per year.

Construction on the plant is expected to begin next year and be complete in 2024. Sunseap said the installation will be financed through a mixture of bank loans and internal resources.

The installation will be built on the Duriangkang Reservoir, which was originally a saltwater bay and now provides more than half of Batam’s freshwater supply. Sunseap touted the potential of floating solar systems to reduce evaporation, while the cooling effect of the water will allow panels to generate more energy.

The project will be larger than a 2.1GW floating solar plant planned for South Korea’s Saemangeum Seawall dyke that is expected to be completed in 2025.

Sunseap’s work in the floating PV segment has seen it recently complete a 5MWp project in Singapore that has a power purchase agreement in place with Facebook.

“We believe that floating solar systems will go a long way to address the land constraints that urbanised parts of Southeast Asia face in tapping renewable energy,” said Sunseap CEO Frank Phuan.

During the Solar & Storage Finance Asia event earlier this month, it was suggested that given the proven ability to deploy large-scale floating PV plants, financing should be readily available for new floating projects across Southeast Asia.  

Recently completed floating solar projects in the region include a 60MW install from Sembcorp in Singapore and a 181MWp offshore plant developed by Chenya Energy in Taiwan.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, floating pv, floating solar, indonesia, sunseap

Read Next

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

July 21, 2021
At least 455GW of new solar PV capacity will need to be installed each year by the end of this decade for the world to reach net zero status by 2050, new analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF) has found.

Generate Capital secures US$2bn to invest in sustainable infrastructure

July 20, 2021
Sustainable infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital has raised US$2 billion in funding to scale its support for sectors such as clean energy.

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

July 19, 2021
German renewables developer BayWa r.e. has completed two installations in the Netherlands totalling 71MWp that it says are the largest floating PV plants outside of Asia.

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

July 15, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring proposals to support long-duration energy storage, patent successes from LONGi and the completion of a microgrid at Pittsburgh International Airport that features 20MW of solar.

C&I solar and storage installer Altus Power to go public through US$1.58bn SPAC deal

July 14, 2021
Altus Power is merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a transaction that values the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and storage developer at US$1.58 billion.

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

July 13, 2021
Solar PV capacity in Asia Pacific could triple to 1,500GW by 2030, with China driving deployment and Indonesia set to be the region’s fastest-growing market, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021