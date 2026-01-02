Subscribe To Premium
Spain launches €355 million renewables manufacturing programme

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 2, 2026
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Europe

Render of MCPV manufacturing plant in the Netherlands
This is the second RENOVAL programme, which previously granted awards to seven solar PV manufacturing projects, including MCPV. Image: MCPV.

The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has launched a new renewables manufacturing subsidy programme.

With a subsidy of €355 million (US$416 million), the funds will be provided through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan (PRTR) under NextGenEU, which aims to incentivise the production of equipment and components for technologies including solar PV, energy storage and batteries—except for electric vehicles—wind, solar thermal, geothermal and green hydrogen.

The Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IDAE) will be responsible for managing the subsidies granted to companies.

This is the second call for applications under the RENOVAL moniker, which aims to strengthen the clean energy manufacturing supply chain in Spain.

The entire upstream supply chain for the manufacturing of modules will be eligible for the programme, from polysilicon to modules, including ingots, wafers and solar cells. The manufacturing of solar glass, PV inverters, trackers and mounting structures are also eligible for subsidies for RENOVAL 2.

Both new projects and capacity expansions will be eligible for subsidies, as well as the conversion of existing lines for the manufacturing of key equipment or elements that were not previously in production at the plant.

Applications will be open from Thursday 22 January until Wednesday 25 February 2026. More details regarding the regulatory bases for the second programme can be accessed here (in Spanish).

Out of the €355 million allocated for the programme, €25 million will be dedicated to projects with eligible budgets between €1-30 million, while the remaining quantity will be reserved for projects with an eligible budget of more than €30 million. In general terms, the maximum amount allocated for a single project will not exceed €150 million, or 15% of its eligible costs.

Results for the previous iteration were unveiled in March 2025, which saw the allocation of more than €210 million, out of a total of €300 million, to solar PV manufacturing. In total, seven solar PV manufacturing projects were awarded in the first programme, covering wafers and module manufacturing.

Most of the allocated funding for solar PV manufacturing went to Sunwafe, which received €200 million. The company aims to build a 20GW wafer manufacturing plant in northern Spain by 2030.

Other companies that were awarded in the first programme include Dutch solar PV manufacturer MCPV and Spanish module manufacturer European Solar Cell Company (Escelco). The Dutch company project aims to build a 2.5GW heterojunction module assembly plant in Navarra, northern Spain, while Escelco’s application is for the expansion of its operational capacity.

At the downstream level, the Spanish government recently allocated around €840 million to energy storage projects, which will receive capital expenditure support from an EU-backed scheme. A total of 143 projects were selected for nearly 9GWh of combined capacity, with nearly half of the awarded projects to be hybridised with other renewable energy projects.

Moreover, MITECO also issued a €200 million call for proposals in November 2025 for “innovative” renewable energy and energy storage projects, including agrivoltaics (agriPV) and floating solar.

government funding, manufacturing, miteco, solar manufacturing, SolarPLUSEU, spain

