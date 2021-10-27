Solar Media
News

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

News

Delaware judge dismisses direct claims against Elon Musk in SolarCity lawsuit

News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Australia commits to net zero by 2050 but avoids legislation

News

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

News

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

News

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

News

Global solar PV employment up to nearly 4 million in 2020 – IRENA

News
Construction of the acquired portfolio is expected to begin early next year. Image: Engie.

Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is acquiring a portfolio of more than 200MW of distributed solar PV and wind assets in Chile, marking its first investment in Latin America.

Currently in late development stage and expected to start construction early next year, the projects are being acquired from Chilean developer BIWO Renovables and Latin America-focused renewables investor LatSolar.

The three companies have committed to a long-term partnership for the development of the projects, with BIWO to provide asset management services during the construction and operation of the assets.

The plants in the portfolio benefit from offtake price stability under Chile’s PMGD regime for distributed energy plants with capacities between 500kW and 9MW.

Aiming for 60% clean energy by 2035, Chile was the highest-scoring market in BloombergNEF’s most recent Climatescope report, an annual survey of the energy transition in developing countries, thanks in part to its renewables policies and commitment to phase out coal.

Chile carried out an auction last month that will support 2GW of renewables and storage installations, while a subsidiary of French utility Engie was recently awarded rights to develop 1.5GW of solar-wind-energy storage hybrid projects in the country.

In addition to its entry into Latin America, SUSI Partners has this year formed a UK-focused energy storage joint venture and raised US$81 million in May to invest in renewables in Southeast Asia.

chile, distributed generation, distributed solar, latin america, pmgd, project acquisition, south america, susi partners

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio
October 25, 2021

Lowest solar bid in Spain's renewables auction 64% higher than previous round
October 22, 2021

Distributed energy the future of solar in China
October 21, 2021

PV Price Watch: China's power restrictions may end in Q1 but don't expect poly prices to fall
October 21, 2021

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as 'double control' energy measures exacerbate supply issues
October 14, 2021

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender
October 11, 2021

