SUSI Partners invests in solar PV and storage developer Encore Renewable Energy

A 3.3MW community solar project in Vermont built by Encore on a brownfield site. Image: Encore Renewable Energy.

Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners, through its Energy Transition Fund (SETF), has invested and acquired a controlling stake in solar PV and storage developer Encore Renewable Energy in the US.

The Swiss fund committed an undisclosed capital investment to support the Vermont-based company’s transformation towards being an independent power producer (IPP).

With an active presence mainly in the northeastern US, Encore has built an expertise in the redevelopment of brownfield sites. It also specialises in community solar projects.

Moreover, the investment solidifies SUSI’s footprint in the US with previous investments in battery storage – by acquiring a 100MW Texas battery energy storage system development portfolio, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news – and electric vehicles.

Through its fund, the company has made several investments and acquisitions across the globe in the past years such as in Italy, Poland and Australia.