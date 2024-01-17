SUSI Partners secures funds for 167MW renewables portfolio in Poland

Switzerland-based institutional investment group SUSI Partners has secured funds for a 167MW renewables portfolio in Poland.
Acting on behalf of the SUSI Energy Transition Fund (SETF), SUSI Partners secured a Euro-denominated senior debt package from Swedish credit investor P Capital Partners. Most projects will start construction in early 2024, while the entire portfolio of solar PV and onshore wind projects is expected to be fully operational in early 2025.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
SUSI Partners did not disclose further details of the financing.
The projects were brought to the ready-to-build stage by SETF portfolio company Luneos Green Energy, a joint venture between SUSI Partners and Polish energy-as-a-service company Luneos established in late 2021. Since its inception, LGE has built a pipeline of over 1GW of solar PV and onshore wind projects, including the 167MW portfolio.
Prior to the latest financing, SUSI Partners entered a development deal for two large-scale solar-plus-storage hybrid power plants in Chile. The hybrid solar PV and battery plants in Chile will have a combined PV generation capacity of 232MWp while the pair will feature “up to” 900MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) resources across the two sites. Construction is due to begin in 2025.