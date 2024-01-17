SUSI Partners secures funds for 167MW renewables portfolio in Poland

SUSI Partners did not disclose further details of the financing.

The projects were brought to the ready-to-build stage by SETF portfolio company Luneos Green Energy, a joint venture between SUSI Partners and Polish energy-as-a-service company Luneos established in late 2021. Since its inception, LGE has built a pipeline of over 1GW of solar PV and onshore wind projects, including the 167MW portfolio.

Prior to the latest financing, SUSI Partners entered a development deal for two large-scale solar-plus-storage hybrid power plants in Chile. The hybrid solar PV and battery plants in Chile will have a combined PV generation capacity of 232MWp while the pair will feature “up to” 900MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) resources across the two sites. Construction is due to begin in 2025.